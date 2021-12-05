ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Native American tracking unit in Arizona could be expanding

By CLARA MIGOYA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Shadow Wolves unit, Homeland Security’s only Native American specialized tracking team, is ready for a change after nearly 50 years of patrolling the Arizona desert.

Bills that seek to strengthen and expand the Shadow Wolves’ authority were approved unanimously by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security in the past month.

If the bills move forward, they will allow Homeland Security to reclassify the Shadow Wolves from tactical enforcement officers to special agents and expand the program to other tribal jurisdictions.

Since 1974, the elite unit has tracked smugglers across the 2.8 million acres of the Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona and the 76-mile stretch of land bordering Mexico.

The unit is world-renowned for its skill for “cutting sign,” or reading physical evidence in the landscape: spotting a weft in the desert thicket, the edges of a mark in the sand, or the inside color of a broken twig.

As part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement task forces in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Shadow Wolves are a key component in interdiction and investigative efforts that lead to arrests and seizure of illegal drugs and guns.

They took part in an investigation that led to the capture and conviction of 18 members of the Sinaloa Cartel near the Tohono O’odham Nation in 2019.

As of this year, the unit is composed of nine members from tribes including the Tohono O’odham, Blackfeet, Sioux and Navajo.

If the Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act moves forward through the House and Senate, it will further a strategy to retain and recruit agents in the Tohono O’odham Nation and expand the program to other tribal nations near the U.S. international borders in the north and south.

The reclassification to special agents would mean current and future Shadow Wolves would go through a criminal investigator training program and special agent training.

The upgrade also would help counter technology advances used by criminal organizations and improve collaboration in multijurisdictional investigations. It would provide new tools to agents while preserving the legacy of the unit.

The bill was first introduced in March 2020 and backed unanimously by the Tohono O’odham Legislative Council the same month. Then it was reintroduced in July, adding the expansion of the program to other tribal jurisdictions.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who sits on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, is a primary sponsor of the bill.

“Reclassifying Shadow Wolves as special agents entrusts them with more authority to investigate illegal border crossings, patrol the border, and keep Arizona families safe and secure,” Sinema said.

The Tohono O’odham have lived in the Sonoran Desert for millennia. In the mid-19th century, when international boundaries were redrawn with the Gadsden Purchase, their land and people were split.

Border enforcement transformed life for tribal members in Arizona, limiting their own cross-border movement to conduct ceremonies or visit relatives south of the international border, and eventually placing them in the midst of the fight against drug trafficking and irregular migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Tohono O’odham Nation spends about $3 million in tribal revenue on border security operations, according to 2019 testimony given to Congress by the tribe’s former chairman. The tribe also investigates and funds autopsies for the deaths of dozens of migrants who perish trying to cross the reservation undetected.

The seed for the Shadow Wolves was sown in 1974 when the Tohono O’odham Nation allowed the now-dissolved U.S. Custom Services to build an office in Sells. The agency, in turn, hired 25 tribal members as patrol officers. About 10 years later, the unit gained its unique name.

Verlon Jose, governor of the Traditional Tohono O’odham Leadersof Mexicoand former vice chairman of the Nation, said Shadow Wolves are “protectors” and “warriors” with a unique personal commitment in what they do.

The men and women who commit to track smugglers and stop the flow of drugs have a vested interest in their community, he said.

In the late 1960s, Mexico was the major source of heroin in the U.S., and by the 1970s Mexican-based traffickers controlled three-fourths of the market. The Nation was seeing large amounts of drugs moving through the community.

“It was truly about protecting the people,” Jose said, pointing out that the international border placed them at the forefront of the trafficking route. “We’re on the front lines before anybody else. But in a sense, that is the front line of America.”

Although the efforts to expand the program are seen as a way to facilitate collaboration between federal agencies and tribes, the nature of border enforcement in sovereign Native American territory remains complex.

When the Department of Homeland Security was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the reorganization placed Shadow Wolves under the U.S. Border Patrol.

The federal government failed to consult the Tohono O’odham Nation on such reorganization, violating federal agreements.

Eventually, the unit was reassigned under ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations in 2006. By then, the Shadow Wolves program had lost several experienced trackers who stated that Border Patrol’s chain of command limited their patrolling grounds and investigative operations.

The number of officers has shrunk from 25 to nine in recent years.

Jose said greater support for the Shadow Wolves program had been delayed because of bureaucracy and the failure of lawmakers to talk to the people on the ground.

Even as the bill aims to expand the Shadow Wolves program to other tribal lands intersecting with U.S. international borders, the tribes themselves have collaborated for years.

Leaders from the Tohono O’odham and Blackfeet nations — the Blackfeet jurisdiction has about 50 miles bordering Canada — have worked together and made visits to learn from each other, Jose said.

But the long-standing presence of Border Patrol agents, internal checkpoints and surveillance equipment on tribal land have created an environment of tension.

The Tohono O’odham Nation cooperates with Homeland Security’s operations but opposed then-President Donald Trump’s border wall project, as it would further divide O’odham communities and have profound ecological consequences.

With $16 billion from U.S. taxpayers and diverted military funds, the former administration completed 452 miles of the border wall although the 76-mile swath of land between the Nation and Mexico has only a waist-high vehicle barrier.

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

Editorial: Americans counting on census chief, an S.A. native

The original U.S. census was a woeful undercount. In 1790, under Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson’s guidance, census takers endeavored to visit every household, asking six questions. They sought to learn the name of the head of the family and the number of people in each household for the following categories: “Free White males of 16 years and upward (to assess the country’s industrial and military potential), free White males under 16 years, free White females, all other free persons (by sex and color), and slaves.”
POLITICS
azgovernor.gov

PRIMER: Arizona Continues To Expand Access To Broadband

In today’s digitally-connected world, many Arizonans need access to reliable broadband and high-speed internet to meet their many needs — education, employment, health care, public safety and even Cyber Monday. Governor Doug Ducey is committed to ensuring all Arizonans, especially those in rural areas, have access to reliable internet. In...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Tracking COVID omicron in the United States

After a slow start, the United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples per week since early this year. Viruses mutate constantly. To find and track new versions of the coronavirus, scientists analyze the genetic makeup of a portion […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

November 26 is National Native American Heritage Day

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – While, South Dakota was the first state to celebrate Native American Day in October, President Joe Biden has proclaimed November 26, 2021, to be National Native American Heritage Day and designated the month of November to honor native heritage. In the proclamation, the President said,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
thezoereport.com

The Enduring Power Of Turquoise Jewelry In Native American Cultures

Quannah Chasinghorse arrived at the Met Gala in September draped in silver and turquoise jewelry: layers of turquoise heishi beads, a traditional beaded squash-blossom necklace, turquoise cluster earrings and matching cuffs, and rings adorned with turquoise inlays and cabochons. Unlike most of the attendees, the model’s jewelry wasn’t on loan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
WNET New York

Native American Identity, Complex and Authentic

Native Americans are often asked about their identity in a way other Americans are not: Are you enrolled? What does that even mean? Is it fair, is it real? Where does subjective identity and registered national identity end? Is identity changeable or adaptable? Does more than one Tribe count?. Identity...
SOCIETY
suburbanchicagoland.com

United States Mint Announces 2022 Native American $1 Coin Reverse Design

United States Mint Announces 2022 Native American $1 Coin Reverse Design. The United States Mint (Mint) today officially announced the design for the 2022 Native American $1 Coin. The 2022 Native American $1 Coin will commemorate Ely S. Parker, a U.S. Army officer, engineer, and tribal diplomat, who served as military secretary to Ulysses S. Grant during the U.S. Civil War.
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 artists charged with faking Native American heritage

SEATTLE — (AP) — Two artists are facing federal charges that they faked Native American heritage to sell works at downtown Seattle galleries. Lewis Anthony Rath, 52, of Maple Falls, and Jerry Chris Van Dyke, 67, also known as Jerry Witten, of Seattle, have been charged separately with violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act, which prohibits misrepresentation in marketing American Indian or Alaska Native arts and crafts.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#America#Border Security#Native American#Ap#Shadow Wolves#Homeland Security#The U S Senate Committee#The Tohono O Odham Nation#The Sinaloa Cartel#Blackfeet#House#Senate
aerotechnews.com

Arizona State Senator speaks about Navajo roots during Native American Heritage Month at Luke AFB

Arizona State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai shared stories about her Navajo roots during a Native American Heritage event Nov. 16, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Peshlakai is currently serving her second term in the Arizona Senate as the state’s first Native American woman senator. Peshlakai also served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1997 and is a Persian Gulf War veteran.
ARIZONA STATE
fullerton.edu

Honoring Native Americans and Indigenous People

In honor of Native American and Indigenous History Month, Cal State Fullerton hosted a panel of Native American speakers to discuss issues that face this community and stories of how they have navigated the pandemic. Panelists were Rheanna Lipari ’14 ’20 (B.A. English, M.S. secondary education), a teacher at Madera...
FULLERTON, CA
The Associated Press

Arizona governor appoints two new Maricopa County judges

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed two new judges to replace two who are retiring Maricopa County Superior Court. The Republican governor on Friday named current court Commissioner David Garbarino and private practice attorney Quintin Cushner to judgeships in the state’s most populous county. They fill vacancies created when judges Sherry Stephens and David Udall retired.
ARIZONA STATE
Documented

A Honduran Family’s Lengthy Journey to the U.S.

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Carolina Carranza Silva and her family began their long journey from southern Honduras to the U.S. back in July 2019. Along the way, they were kidnapped twice, ran out of money and […] The post A Honduran Family’s Lengthy Journey to the U.S. appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
leedaily.com

Native Americans to Mourn on Thanksgiving: ‘No Thanks, No Giving’

Members of Native American tribes from across New England are coming together in the seaside town where the Pilgrims sustained, not for Thanksgiving but to agonize Indigenous people across the world who went through racism and ill-treatment for centuries. Critical National Day of Mourning on Thursday seen in downtown Plymouth,...
SOCIETY
ncsl.org

Native American Legislators Caucus Elects Leadership

As Native American Heritage Month comes to an end, the National Caucus of Native American State Legislators celebrates its leadership, elected earlier this month following the NCSL Legislative Summit. The National Caucus of Native American State Legislators (NCNASL) works to promote a better understanding of state-tribal issues among policymakers and...
POLITICS
journaldemocrat.com

Partnering to support and celebrate Native American heritage

Over 165,000 square miles of land makes up the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and they are rich with American Indian ancestry. We are highlighting this bountiful history to celebrate American Indian Heritage Month and the important part tribes play in the success of the Kansas City District.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy