In-store sales accounted for 64% of all retail transactions in September, highlighting the ongoing relevance of bricks-and-mortar locations as the pandemic wanes. Data from The NPD Group reveals that while e-commerce growth exploded during the pandemic – with year-over-year revenue growth exceeding 40% every month from April 2020 to March 2021, e-commerce sales fell off to under 10% since then, as COVID restrictions began lifting across the US. Meanwhile, in-store sales increases over last year hit double-digits in March 2021 and have only dipped slightly in two of the six months since then.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO