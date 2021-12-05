Final bowl projections as selection Sunday has arrived

The time has come for selection Sunday, where we find out where each team will play during bowl season. Last week the LSU Tigers were sitting at 5-6 but a last-minute drive gave them the victory over Texas A&M, making them bowl eligible.

Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports put together his final bowl projections. Where are the Bayou Bengals likely headed?

AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Big 12 opponent

Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

LSU vs. West Virginia

LSU and West Virginia haven’t met on the football field since their home-and-home series in 2010-2011. The Tigers won both matchups. The Mountaineers finished the season 6-6. Both teams are looking to finish the year on a high note.

Texas Bowl vs. Big 12 Opponent

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

LSU vs Kansas State

247Sports sees it differently but still playing the same conference: a trip to Houston in the Texas Bowl to play Kansas State. These schools haven’t met since 1980, but perhaps that is about to change.

