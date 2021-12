They say that the “Universe works in mysterious ways,” but we’ve all seen that the odds are not always in our favor. After a freak snowboarding accident, Rob Corbett was left paralyzed. Still, he managed to find a way to fly again, this time using a drone. And with his inclusive project “Flight Takes Many Forms,” he wants to make drone flying accessible to those living with different kinds of disabilities.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO