UAV Corp’s completed the integration of the engine hard structures of the Company’s airship. Flight controls and propulsion integration is planned over the next 3 weeks. The Company moved closer to completion of the SA 70-12 semi-rigid detachable airship from a tether technology or “DATT” airship. The new hard structures are designed to support full vectoring of the propulsion system that can handle the stress loads of vertical take-off and landing in both manned, unmanned and tether operations.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO