My Turn: The day the PUC killed energy efficiency

Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

On November 12th, the acting chairwoman’s last day at the Public Utilities Commission, who reports to the governor, issued an order at 7:30 p.m. Aside from the order’s dubious timing, it exposes a theme common to the governor’s administration: slash and burn. The order not only severely reduces the budgets for...

Concord Monitor

My Turn: PUC’s failure to maintain public trust

If the devil’s in the details, the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission’s order on the state’s latest energy efficiency plan looks like something sprung from Satan’s hopyard. In its November 12 rogue order, the Commission reneged on the 2021 - 2023 Triennium Energy Efficiency Plan, despite...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Lawyers point to quorum problem with Public Utilities Commission order

On Monday, the Public Utilities Commission issued an order clarifying its November decision to drastically reduce funding for energy efficiency over the next two years. But only one commissioner signed off on that decision – and that’s a problem according to a state law requiring a quorum of at least two commissioners. The Monday order […] The post Lawyers point to quorum problem with Public Utilities Commission order appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
