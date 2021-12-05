ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN reports Sooners hope to finalize deal to make Brent Venables their next head coach

By John Williams
 5 days ago
The search for the 23rd head coach of the University of Oklahoma football team appears to be coming to a close. It was reported by John Hoover of All Sooners on SI on Friday that Oklahoma would look to have an introductory press conference on Sunday or Monday, which could mean a head coach announcement as early as Sunday.

Though all of the signs have pointed to former defensive coordinator Brent Venables returning to Oklahoma, Joe Castiglione and Bob Stoops have kept the information close to the chest. They have been willing to be patient throughout the process. Sources tell Chris Low of ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners hope to finalize a deal with Brent Venables to be the next head coach.

According to Larry Williams of Tigers Illustrated, Venables, who has spent the last 10 years as the defensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers, considered taking the Auburn job a year ago.

Venables and interim head coach Bob Stoops have close ties, and the Oklahoma leadership is as stable as it gets with Joseph Harroz and Joe Castiglione. Leadership and organization aren’t an issue at OU. It’s as functional an athletic department as there is in the country.

Once the smoke cleared on Lincoln Riley’s departure, Venables was the popular choice among fans and former players, citing his success and the energy he brings to coaching. Venables was a big part of Oklahoma’s defensive success while he was here, recruiting and building a defense that provided the Sooners with an identity. At Clemson, the Tigers boasted one of the best defenses in the country, which helped them win two national championships.

Though there are still details to be ironed out, it appears all signs are pointing to Brent Venables leading the Oklahoma Sooners into the next era.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

