ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago Fire’ 10×09 Advance Review: “Winterfest”

fangirlish.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Fire 10×09 “Winterfest” closes the first half of the season with the same heart this show has always had, some good things, some bad things and an ending that just begs for a time machine so we can see what comes next. Plus, there’s a great deal of Christmas cheer,...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Will Gallo and Violet End Up Together?

Chicago Fire fans are wondering if Gallo and Violet will wind up together. There’s been plenty of romance over the near-decade of the show. But it looks like there’s a new romance potentially on the horizon. Violet and Gallo are often overlooked, but there’s some definite chemistry there. Violet, Gallo...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: One Fan Favorite Makes Their Return

Hopefully very soon on “Chicago Fire,” the ultimate fan-favorite character will make their return. I’m talking about Tuesday the Dalmatian, of course. The dog made her debut on the show in season 7, belonging to Ritter. He used to bring her into the station due to her separation anxiety; from there, she grew into a beloved character.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
fangirlish.com

‘9-1-1’ 5×10 Review: “Wrapped in Red”

It’s that time of year again: Christmas. It brings out the best – and worst – in people and occasionally leads to some hilarious situations. 9-1-1 5×10 “Wrapped in Red” was no exception. We had funny and sweet moments, but there was also some serious conversations that led to a shocking announcement. Let’s review.
TV & VIDEOS
fangirlish.com

‘The Wheel of Time’ 1×05 Review: “Blood Calls Blood”

The Wheel of Time’s 1×05 “Blood Calls Blood” featured many moving parts. Let’s just dive right into this one and our stream of consciousness throughout. The opening scene was brutal. So beautiful how they buried Kerene. It was when the camera panned out to 33 well organized graves that the gravity of the whole situation landed. So many people lost over a single man clinging to a prophecy that wasn’t his to begin with.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

Exclusive Interview With ‘Harlem’s’ Tyler Lepley

In the new Amazon Prime series Harlem, the women are the stars. That doesn’t mean the men’s stories are any less valid. One of the men at the heart of this series is Camille’s ex-boyfriend Ian played by Tyler Lepley. We got the opportunity to have a chat with him about his character, why he thinks the show will resonate with people, and what he hopes will happen between Ian and Camille.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Chicago Med’ 7×09 Review: “Secret Santa Has A Gift For You.”

Chicago Med 7×09 “Secret Santa Has A Gift For You” is basically the best episode in an already very strong season for Chicago Med. Every character works; and every storyline works, from Sharon Goodwin making the most Sharon Goodwin decision ever, and making sure Will didn’t make the decision himself — which we all know he would have, if he’d been given half a chance to simmer, to Dylan’s compassion, Stevie’s understanding and Vanessa’s confession.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago P D#Chicago Fire
fangirlish.com

‘The Rookie’ 4×08 Review: “Hit And Run”

We’re back! The Rookie 4×08 “Hit And Run” is a turning point for Chenford, Nyla and Angela, and Wesley. There’s no other way to describe it. And that’s why we love this show, for being able to touch our hearts without losing its center. Time for a review!. Here we...
TV SERIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago TARDIS Featured Double the Heart in 2021

We live in weird times. For a lot of reasons, not the least of which is the global pandemic that is very much still a thing. But it’s also a weird time, at least in my eyes, because nerd culture has emerged on top as “pop culture.” In case you weren’t around for it, there really was a time you were more likely to be shoved in a locker as a Trekkie or even Marvel fan, or at least relentlessly teased, especially the more knowledge you had about your favorite franchise. There was also a time that conventions weren’t huge, showy see-and-be-seen events, when cosplay was still somewhat uncommon, and when you’d quietly pack up and head for your Clark Kent life once it was all over.
CHICAGO, IL
fangirlish.com

‘FBI’ 4×08 Review: “Fire And Rain”

There is a funny thing about the past – no matter how much of it passes, you can’t out run it. It will catch up with you in some way, shape, or form. The good, the bad, the ugly. It will all be there, ready to come out at times that you don’t expect, reminding you that you have no choice but to deal with it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Full Recap of Midseason Finale

Tonight wrapped the “Chicago Fire” fall season. With that, we’re left with quite an onslaught of new storylines and touching moments alike. As showrunners hinted earlier, the holiday episode kicked off with the surprise return of four-legged comrade, Tuesday the dalmatian. From there, Firehouse 51 gets quite a unique call. At the scene, we learn a group of Chicagoans became entrapped by the city park’s massive fallen Christmas tree.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
fangirlish.com

‘Big Sky’ 2×07 Review: “Little Boxes”

Big Sky is back, and the latest episode did not waste time unpacking a bunch of things. The previous episode “Heart Shaped Charm” gave us a lot as well and I guess with the mini break in between, it was necessary to have an episode that got us right back into the story.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

Countdown To Christmas Review: ‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid’

When your birthday is in December, it’s hard enough. Growing up, my best friends birthday was Christmas Eve, and I alway felt bad for her. I did whatever I could to make her birthday stand out – but as a kid there isn’t much you can do. She hated them being the same day and though she tried to cover it up, it stuck with me.
MOVIES
onechicagocenter.com

Chicago Fire’s 5 best Dawsey moments

What are the best Casey and Gabby scenes on Chicago Fire?. Dawsey was the first relationship in One Chicago history and will always be one of its most memorable. Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) went through so many different challenges, from just getting together as a couple in the first place, to professional difficulties and personal tribulations. But they shared just as many happy moments, whether it was in the line of duty or finally tying the knot during Chicago Fire‘s milestone 100th episode.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Stars Reunite for New Dark Comedy

Not only was “Chicago Fire” the spark that ignited two other “One Chicago” shows, but it has also led to other projects for many of the talented actors that appeared on the series. It seems as if Miranda Rae Mayo and Yuriy Sardarov left Chicago Firehouse 51 with a bond...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Is Severide’s Engagement in Jeopardy?

Tonight finally debuts the long-awaited midseason finale of “Chicago Fire”. With that, we can hopefully look forward to the return of the fan-favorite character, Lieutenant Stella Kidd. However, if Outsiders remember correctly, we haven’t seen Stella since episode four of season 10. At that, we wonder what the state of hers and Kelly Severide‘s engagement will be upon her return. We’re also wondering whether they’ll be able to rekindle their relationship after so much time apart.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Tuesday the dog returns in new Chicago Fire fall finale photos

Chicago Fire‘s upcoming holiday episode just got a whole lot sweeter!. From the moment showrunner Derek Haas first teased plans for a holiday episode, we’ve been counting down the days until its arrival and anxiously waiting to see what festive treats the writers had planned. While we already knew the...
PETS
fangirlish.com

‘Chicago P.D.’ 9×09 Pictures: “A Way Out”

Chicago P.D. 9×09 “A Way Out” took forever to release pictures, but they’re finally here and they tell a story of …well, I can’t really say, but there’s more to the pictures than pretty people, I promise. Though there are pretty people, yes. We will never stop staring at Hailey Upton.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy