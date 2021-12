A study commissioned by McKinsey & Company has highlighted the barriers that exist for Black Americans in the agriculture industry. At a surface level, the number of Black farm operators has dropped by nearly 95% over the last century. As a result, only 1.4% of farmer identify as Black today. For the Black farmers that remain, economic barriers continue to prevent them from succeeding. On average, total sales for non-Black led farms are $150,000 higher than those of Black-led farms. In addition, the average net income of non-Black led farms is $156,500 higher than that of Black-led farms.

