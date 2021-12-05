ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March: CW Docu-Series to Explore Competitive HBCU Band Culture

tvseriesfinale.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch is headed to The CW. The upcoming docu-series will take viewers into HBCU band culture with a focus on the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band. The eight-part series arrives on January 24th. The CW revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release. “The CW Network...

tvseriesfinale.com

mycolumbuspower.com

HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To Get Docuseries On The CW

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the most entertaining things about going to an HBCU, or simply attending a sporting event at historically Black colleges and universities, is the energy from the marching band on the sideline and especially during halftime. Few can come...

tvseriesfinale.com

LEGO Masters: Season Three Renewal for FOX Competition Series

FOX is ready to keep building. The network has renewed the LEGO Masters TV show for a third season. Casting for season three is underway. A competition series, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

ComicBook

DC's Naomi Adds Stephanie March to New CW Series

We're officially a little over a month away from the debut of Naomi, the latest DC Comics-inspired series to arrive on The CW. The series will bring the relatively new, but fan-favorite, character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell into live-action, with the help of an ensemble cast of performers. As was revealed on Tuesday, we now know the latest cast member of the series, Law & Order: SVU and The Invention of Lying's Stephanie March. According to a new report from Variety, March will be portraying the recurring role of Akira, who is originally from a planet far away and finds herself in hiding on Earth when Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks her out, looking for answers.

uticaphoenix.net

HBCU Band Culture Celebrated In $3M Pepsi Ad Featured During

It is no secret that Pepsi has collaborated with some of the world’s most celebrated performers, including Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé, to name just a few, but now it is putting its focus on historically Black colleges and universities. Pepsi announced it would debut a national ad featuring...

tvseriesfinale.com

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Season Five Renewal for Shudder Competition Series

Fans of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula received some good news ahead of its season finale. Shudder has renewed the show for a fifth season. The supermonster drag competition series is currently the most-viewed series on the streaming service. Shudder revealed more about the renewal in a press release. “Shudder,...

tvseriesfinale.com

Queer As Folk: Additional Casting Announced for Peacock Reboot Series

Queer as Folk is on its way to Peacock, and the streaming service has announced more additions to its cast. Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner are joining Kim Cattrall as recurring guest stars on the reboot series. Fin Argus, Candace Grace, Jesse James Keitel, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Ryan O’Connell will star. A premiere date has yet to be announced.





phillytrib.com

'Halftime Game' commercial features 2 HBCU marching bands

JACKSON, Miss. — Marching bands from two historically Black universities are being featured in a new PepsiCo TV commercial that airs for the first time this weekend. Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South and Florida A&M University's Marching 100 are highlighted in a 60-second spot called “The Halftime Game."

Essence

Pepsi Celebrates HBCU Culture With First-Ever Commercial

Pepsi knows a thing or two about working with the most awe-inspiring performers in the world but now, they’re turning their attention to the musical stars on the field in a big way. Anyone who has attended an HBCU football game knows there is nothing like experiencing the electrifying energy...

uwosh.edu

Titan Thunder Marching Band

Hit the field (and the road) next fall on the 100th anniversary of marching bands at UWO. Join on piccolo, clarinet, alto and tenor saxophone, trumpet, mellophone, trombone, baritone, sousaphone, marching percussion, color guard and baton. WHY JOIN THE BAND?. Marching band in college is a valuable experience that connects...

Marietta Daily Journal

Etowah marching band to perform at Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration

Etowah High School’s marching band will bring its stylings to the grand stage of Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration next year in Orlando. Etowah’s band recently earned the distinction of receiving an invite to perform in a parade celebrating the resort’s 50th year April 7, 2022. “Disney doesn’t do anything...

cityscenecolumbus.com

Rose Parade float and marching band recognize music education

Thanks to the hard work of his wife and others in the community, a tribute to a beloved Pickerington high school band director has grown, in the four years since his death, into a tribute to high school band directors all across the United States. Michael Sewell started as band...

Lincoln Journal Star

Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert Wednesday

It’s showtime as the Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Experience the sights and sounds of The Pride of All Nebraska as band members perform halftime shows from the 2021 season, their Pregame Spectacular and more.

buncombeschools.org

Owen Podcasters Share Culture, Explore College

Ms. Emily Carter’s students teamed up with Professor Christine Swoap’s Advanced Spanish Class at Warren Wilson College for the semester-long storytelling project. The two classes read the book “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika Sánchez and discussed personal stories and themes of culture, food, travel, diversity, and inclusion. They studied the technical and artistic sides of podcasting, and over the past couple weeks, they recorded conversations with family, community members, and each other using a portable audio lab from Warren Wilson. Last week Ms. Carter’s class visited the college’s professional sound lab, where Professor Swoap’s students are arranging and mastering the podcasts.

Collider

'Ringer': 5 Best Episodes of the Cancelled-Too-Soon CW Series

The CW’s Ringer was years ahead of its time, creating a compelling story about identical twin sisters that are caught up in a string of dangerous lies and complex mysteries when one — Bridget Kelley (Sarah Michelle Gellar) — takes her sister Siobhan’s (also played by Gellar) place in her upper-class New York City life after her apparent suicide. Despite only getting one 22-episode season that aired from 2011-12, it pulled off some masterful and satisfying storytelling. As Bridget struggled to maintain her fake life as Siobhan, lies from Siobhan’s life and her own started to creep in, creating considerable risk as her life was in danger from every side.


