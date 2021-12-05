ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thiago Silva Reveals Difficulties in Premier League Fixtures Ahead of Chelsea's Packed Schedule

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has commented on his side's difficult fixture schedule over the festive period.

The Blues are playing nine games in three competitions across the month of December, an average of around two games a week.

Thomas Tuchel's side are competing at the top end of the Premier League in the search for their sixth title, as well as the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8B4z_0dEeLzkc00
IMAGO / Sportimage

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Silva gave his thoughts on the busy schedule over the next few weeks and how it impacts the squad.

“It’s not only physically difficult this league, it’s mentally difficult. There are a lot of matches at the moment, a lot of injuries, not just for Chelsea, and it’s the most intense league in Europe.

“You have to make changes, and you can pay a little bit for that, but it’s not an individual sport, it’s a collective one.

“We must keep our head up and get ready for the next match that’s coming, because we can’t change what’s happened, but we can change the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUDiT_0dEeLzkc00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Despite only being five days into the month, the Blues have already played twice with a win against Watford and defeat against West Ham.

Wednesday evening will see them face Zenit in their final group game of the Champions League, before heading home to Stamford Bridge to face Leeds in the league.

Three games in six days in the lead up to Christmas Day will include a trip to Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cobham calling: Chelsea’s academy is colonising the Premier League

There was Josh McEachran and Ola Aina. There was Dominic Solanke and Gaël Kakuta. There was the season under Maurizio Sarri when he did not give a single debut to an academy player. There was the Chelsea manager who argued in a presentation to the technical director, Michael Emenalo, that the club should scrap or scale down its academy as it was costing too much and producing no tangible benefit to the first team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea No2 Morris: Thiago Silva destined for management

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has no doubts Thiago Silva will take up management. The 37-year-old Brazilian has made a giant impact at Stamford Bridge since his arrival on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. Morris was assistant manager to Frank Lampard at Chelsea until the latter's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United travel to Chelsea looking to continue their rebuild after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Michael Carrick is currently in place, and earned a valuable victory in Spain midweek, ruthlessly dispatching Villarreal with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a debut strike from Jadon Sancho.It will be Carrick’s second and final game in charge as interim boss, with Ralf Rangnick poised to come in for the remainder of the season. FOLLOW LIVE Chelsea vs Manchester United build-up, team news, score and goal updatesThis promises to be a stiff test of the United resolve though, with league-leaders Chelsea in fine form, and Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#The Champions League
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva enjoys mocking Scholes after Man Utd clash

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has mocked Manchester United great Paul Scholes after Sunday's 1-1 draw. Scholes had claimed Cristiano Ronaldo would find it easy to play against him going into the game. Ronaldo started on the bench, while Silva blocked one shot, won five of his defensive duels, made three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea meet Watford tonight in a Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road. All three of the title race contenders are in action tonight and all three face testing away trips: second-place Manchester City travel to Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated Aston Villa, while Liverpool face a Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park.FOLLOW LIVE: Watford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea’s fixture is on paper the easiest of the three, but Watford have shown promise recently under Claudio Ranieri, particularly going forwards with the threats of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Josh King are proving a handful for any side.Watford remain fragile defensively, however,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watford 1-3 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling and a brace from Bernardo Silva hands the visitors victory at Vicarage Road as Pep Guardiola's side take advantage of Chelsea's defeat to move to the top of the Premier League table

Pep Guardiola channelled his inner Ossie Ardiles as he played with five forwards to smash through Watford’s defensive plan and return to the top for the first time since they were crowned champions last season. Not since Ardiles threw caution to the wind and played five up front for Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Premier League leaders Chelsea travel to West Ham United in Saturday’s early kick-off. Thomas Tuchel’s side were frustrated by a valiant Watford side on Wednesday but eventually ground out all three points as Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech scored in a 2-1 victory. That result ensured the Blues remain one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, even if their attack has laboured recently. In a positive boost, Romelu Lukaku may finally be deemed ready to return to the starting XI, having been restricted to substitute appearances since returning from a long injury layoff. Follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea Pair Jorginho & Thiago Silva

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as heaped praise on his players Jorginho and Thiago Silva, highlighting their understanding of eachother. Silva has been in fine form since signing for Chelsea last summer and has impressed in the last few matches whilst Jorginho had a fine year, coming third in the Ballon d'Or.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea urged to deal in Thiago Silva

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole says Thiago Silva should be handed a new contract. The Brazilian defender was on the scoresheet and performed well for the Blues on Saturday, that despite their 3-2 loss to rivals West Ham. Speaking to BT Sport, Cole said the 37-year-old has done enough to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
539
Followers
5K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy