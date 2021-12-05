ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

9PM: Masters of Illusion “Body, Mind and Transformations”

By The CW
wccbcharlotte.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Ramon, Chipper Lowell, Nick Dopuch, Murray SawChuck, Kent Axell and Shaun Jay, skilled...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: 4400 “If You Love Something”

Jharrel and Keisha must earn the trust of the 4400 if they want to help keep them safe. Hayden convinces LaDonna and Andre to visit Ypsi Med and Rev continues to grow his flock. All on a new episode of 4400 at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Legacies “You Will Remember Me”

Hope finds herself on a dangerous undertaking. Josie goes deep for answers as Lizzie asks Cleo for inspiration and is surprised as to where she finds it. All on a new episode of Legacies at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Riverdale “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hours”

As Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face – Sabrina Spellman, on a new episode of Riverdale at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About RIVERDALE:. The Official YouTube Channel for The CW’s Riverdale...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
thehendersonnews.com

Tyra Banks: My body is fuller and so is my mind

Tyra Banks declared "my body is fuller and so is my mind" on her 48th birthday. The model-and-businesswoman shared a body-positive message as she marked her special day this month. She captioned a swimsuit shoot caraousel on Instagram: "It’s my BIRTHDAY!. "And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing....
BEAUTY & FASHION
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Nancy Drew “The Voices In The Frost”

Nick, George, and Bess unravel the truth behind a college student’s mysterious death on an all new episode of Nancy Drew at 9PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About NANCY DREW:. Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose...
seechicagodance.com

Hip hop crew Boom Crack!, transformed for black-box theater, channels mind, body and soul in ‘Three’

On Dec 4, Boom Crack! Dance Company (BCDC) celebrated their fundraising gala at the Den Theatre with two hour-long performances that showcased the company’s variety of artistic talents, including hip hop technical execution, consistent theme development and community building between audience and performers. “Three” was a collaborative creation between artistic director Trae Turner and the company members that engaged the sold-out audience in nuanced movement and full-bodied expression of an R&B and hip hop score that explored the connection between mind, body and soul.
CHICAGO, IL
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Nancy Drew “The Burning Of The Sorrows”

Nancy, Bess, Agent Park, and Temperance have to join forces when an attempt to trap a killer ends up unintentionally unleashing a deadly supernatural entity on an all new episode of Nancy Drew at 9PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About NANCY DREW:
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Murray Sawchuck
Person
Dean Cain
101wkqx.com

These optical illusions will blow your mind!

People love optical illusions because we can’t figure them out! It’s something new to our brains, and by nature, our brains love to learn. Maybe that’s why we stare at them so long, like the Magic Eye in Mallrats, ‘…it’s a sailboat!’ This woman on TikTok has millions of views for her optical illusions. Here’s a one and then a follow up video of how to make it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

20/20, Blue Bloods, Masters of Illusion, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Friday Night Smackdown

Friday, November 26, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 20/20. Specials: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Frosty the Snowman, Frosty Returns, Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 5 More Sleeps til Christmas, Trolls Holiday in Harmony, and A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special. Sports: Friday Night Smackdown. Reruns: Magnum PI and Blue Bloods.
TV SHOWS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illusion#Escape Artists#Wccb Charlotte#Cw
The Independent

Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

If things had gone according to plan, Lucille Ball would have been a major movie star. Instead, she had to settle for being the queen of television comedy for over 25 years. Not exactly a lousy alternative. But the new film “Being the Ricardos” does make one wonder if Ball may have had a few other successful careers, like director (and not just of her own show) had she been born just a few years later.In Aaron Sorkin’s loving and sharp dramatization of a particularly fraught week during the making of “I Love Lucy ” Ball, as played by Nicole...
MOVIES
San Angelo LIVE!

Sony Drops Teaser Trailer for "Spider-Man:Across the Spider-Verse Part 1"

CULVER CITY, CA- Sony recently dropped a teaser trailer to the sequel to the 2018 hit animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”. The sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1” picks up where “Into the Spider-Verse” ended. This film looks like it will take Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) across different dimensions as we see Spider-Man 2099 swing in and start a fight with Morales. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, who has worked on films with Warner Brothers, Kemp Powers, who co-directed the Jamie Foxx vehicle “Soul”, and Justin K. Thompson.…
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
MOVIES
wccbcharlotte.com

Joe Duncan

Joe Duncan loves telling interesting stories about everyday people. Working in television news was his childhood dream. He comes to WCCB Charlotte from WGHP FOX8 in High Point. While there, Joe was a morning show producer creating entertaining newscasts and content, writing packages and booking guests for different segments. Joe...
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy