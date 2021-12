It’s going to be alright. That’s the first thing any Oklahoma Sooner fan should be telling themselves after the last 10 days. It’s going to be alright. A head coach pulled a very heavy rug from under the whole program which led to a head coaching search that somehow led to a rumor that included Dabo Swinney. It was chaotic but the Sooners found their guy and they brought him back home to Norman, Oklahoma, where he first became a star.

