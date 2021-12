They were rarely talking or thinking about the 18 wins in a row that ended Friday at Golden State, and all of the national attention to the matchup of the Western Conference's two best teams is just about irrelevant to them. The Suns just saw the Warriors games as individual matchups against a championship-caliber opponent. Shooting guard Devin Booker laughed before the first meeting at the way one question was phrased, joking that it was as if it was the Finals.

