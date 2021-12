As we all know, we are seeing a baseball lockout. While there are many consequences to this lockout, one of the smaller ones was the removal of MLB players’ likenesses from the official MLB site. According to MLB itself, this was done because those likenesses are controlled by the MLB Players’ Association, and since the players are being locked out, their likenesses need to be locked out as well. Of course, this hasn’t gone over well with many MLB players, some of which have responded by utilizing the grayed-out icon as their social media picture in protest.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO