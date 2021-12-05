ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' estimated 2022 cap space with expected NFL salary cap increase

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
After seeing the NFL salary cap go down from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the sport, the league is expected to announce a major boost to the figure in 2022.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the 2022 salary cap is expected to go up to the maximum agreed to by the league and NFLPA, which is $208.2 million, with another increase expected for 2023.

The final number has yet to be confirmed by the league, but the expectation is that it will be announced next week at the NFL’s annual labor seminar.

So, what does this mean for the Titans?

According to Spotrac, the Titans have about $189.5 million on the books for next season. With the bump in salary cap and an estimated rollover of $6.6 million, Tennessee will have an estimated $24.5 million to spend in 2022.

Of course, Tennessee can create even more space by parting ways with players who have friendly dead-cap hits next year.

On top of signing free agents from outside the organization, Tennessee has some big decisions coming up with their own free agents next year, with outside linebacker Harold Landry and center Ben Jones being the most significant of the bunch.

It’s also possible Tennessee could explore extensions with some of the members of the 2019 NFL draft class, as every member but defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will be on the final year of their rookie deals.

However, we fully expect each of those players to play out the final year of said deals before Tennessee makes decisions on a group that includes wide receiver A.J. Brown, right guard Nate Davis, safety Amani Hooker and linebacker David Long.

