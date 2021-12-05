ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany’s Free Democrats back coalition agreement

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Members of Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) voted on Sunday by a large majority to back a coalition agreement with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, paving the way for the...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Report: Germany's Merkel plans a political autobiography

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to write an autobiographical book explaining her most important political decisions, a news outlet in Germany quoted a close aide as saying Friday.Merkel, 67, handed over the chancellorship to successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday after a near-record 16 years in power. She didn't seek a fifth term in office and hasn't disclosed her future plans, though she has said in the past that she will not seek another political role.Merkel's longtime office manager, Beate Baumann, told news weekly Der Spiegel that Merkel “doesn't want to retell her whole life. She would like to...
ELECTIONS
whtc.com

Germany promises to take in 25,000 Afghans – EU document

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Germany has pledged to admit 25,000 Afghans deemed most at risk following the Taliban takeover in Kabul from about 40,000 such people that European Union states are to accept, according to a letter by a senior EU official. Germany had a record number of almost 900,000...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Macron hails Scholz as Europe's new power couple meets

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the German leader met his key EU and NATO allies. Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe... which we will need in the months and years ahead".
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
POLITICS
The Independent

New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
POLITICS
whtc.com

Macron welcomes Scholz as France, Germany seek common ground after Merkel

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Paris for an inaugural working meeting on Friday, when the two most powerful EU leaders will begin the search for common ground to tackle crises within the bloc and beyond. Heading the agenda, French officials...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Free Democrats#Reuters#Fdp#The Social Democrats#Greens#Spd
AFP

Olaf Scholz: Germany's staid but steady new chancellor

Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a campaign that played on his reputation as a safe pair of hands. The Social Democrats (SPD) had begun the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, with many completely writing off Scholz's chances of heading the next government -- so much so that he didn't even have an official biography until this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WABE

What you need to know about Germany’s new chancellor and coalition government

BERLIN — Germany’s parliament elected Olaf Scholz as the new chancellor on Wednesday, marking the end of Angela Merkel’s 16 years as the country’s leader. Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party, which won the most votes in September’s federal election, will lead a coalition government along with the Greens and the libertarian Free Democratic Party.
POLITICS
AFP

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages. The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer. "It will be a new beginning for our country," Scholz pledged as he officially assumed the office from Merkel and thanked her for her lengthy tenure.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
AFP

Looking straight ahead, Merkel leaves office

With the same stoicism that had marked Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, the outgoing German chancellor left power behind on Wednesday, looking straight ahead as the Audi car she was in drove out of the chancellery. "I know you are starting work highly motivated," she had told her successor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats just minutes before. "Take this office and work in the best interest of our country -- that is my wish," she said. Merkel accompanied key moments of a highly symbolic day when Scholz and his coalition of SPD, Greens and the liberal FDP officially took power.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Germany’s Greens approve coalition with Scholz as chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens say their members have approved a deal to form a new coalition government with two other parties, clearing the way for parliament to elect Olaf Scholz as chancellor. The Greens’ membership ballot was the last hurdle for the coalition deal reached last month. The other two parties — Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats — overwhelmingly approved the agreement at weekend conventions. The Greens were the only party to put the accord to a ballot of rank-and-file members. Their general secretary said Monday that it was backed by 86% of those who voted. Scholz is due to be elected as chancellor in parliament on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Fortune

How Germany’s ‘traffic light coalition’ intends to tackle challenges in a post-Merkel world

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. This week a new government will take office in Berlin. After 16 years at the helm, Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down and her center-right Christian Democrats will go into the opposition. This transition marks the end of an era–but will we see a fundamental shift in Germany?
EUROPE
abc17news.com

Germany’s Social Democrats set to approve government deal

The center-left party of German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz is meeting to decide whether to approve a deal to form a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties. A membership vote at a Social Democratic Party convention on Saturday is the first of three such decisions needed for Scholz to take office next week. Scholz’s Social Democrats narrowly won Germany’s Sept. 26 election and launched coalition negotiations with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats. The three-way alliance will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years. The Free Democrats are voting on the coalition on Sunday and the result of a vote by Greens members is expected Monday.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany's Designated Chancellor Backs COVID Vaccine Mandate

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's next chancellor said Tuesday that he will back a proposal to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for everybody next year, but that lawmakers should be free to vote according to their conscience on the issue. Olaf Scholz, whose center-left Social Democrats narrowly won a national election in September,...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy