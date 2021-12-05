ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Teacher to Parent: We're the adults, we're responsible for teaching what's right

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Schools are dealing with an escalated number of behavior problems this year. Some are even temporarily shutting down because of it. What’s causing the sudden rise?. The problem is widespread. One example is Reynolds Middle School in Oregon. It’s shutting down in-person learning for three weeks so the school can develop...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks On Why So Many Black, Brown Students Aren’t Reaching Proficiency: ‘They’re Teaching Wrong’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new schools chancellor selected by Mayor-elect Eric Adams starts out with the belief that the New York City education system is essentially flawed and needs to be fixed from the bottom up. And when he says from the bottom up, he means it. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with David Banks, the new school czar, for an extended one-on-one interview. When Adams introduced Banks as the new schools chancellor, he said he thought long and hard about the person he was going to trust with what he called “my babies.” It’s a responsibility the new schools chancellor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 74

Helping Diverse Kids Succeed in Gifted-&-Talented Programs

Gifted and talented education has long come under scrutiny for perpetuating inequities, particularly between wealthy white children and other underrepresented groups. Recently, calls for changes range from eliminating the programs altogether to implementing various proposals to increase diversity. Yet many proposed strategies focus solely on increasing the numbers of racially, ethnically, linguistically or economically diverse […]
KIDS
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Why we’re lonely and what we can do about it

Over the course of the past two years, social isolation has increased as a result of our attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19. An unfortunate outcome of this is an increase in loneliness. Before COVID-19, the American College Health Association found in a 2017 survey that 64 percent...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Post and Courier

FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: God is into relationships

“There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion, or company than a good marriage.”. – Martin Luther. “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” “What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.” – Bible (1 Corinthians 13: 13 and Mark 10:9)
RELIGION
AFP

US Supreme Court leans toward public funding of religious schools

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared poised to accept that public funds can be used to support families sending their children to religious schools, challenging longstanding principles of separation of church and state. Two evangelical Christian families in the northeastern state of Maine sued to be able to use state-provided education subsidy funds to send their kids to schools with religion as the basis of their teachings. As Maine is sparsely populated, more than half of its school districts have no publicly funded high schools. So families receive subsidies that allow them to send their children to schools of their choice, including privately-run schools. But schools where religious beliefs are at the core of instruction are not covered in the aid program, because, under the regulations for the program -- and those similar in other states -- the teaching is "sectarian."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Study aims to understand mental health and wellbeing of veterans’ families

A new study by academics in Belfast is aimed at understanding factors affecting the mental health and wellbeing of veterans’ families.Researchers from the Queen’s University are set to play an integral role in the UK-wide study designed to allow relatives to share their experiences and to help impact change for current and future UK Armed Forces veteran families.The study, which is being funded by Forces in Mind Trust alongside the National Lottery Community Fund, is looking for spouses or intimate partners of veterans, adult children of veterans, and veterans themselves to fill out an online survey examining their experiences, thoughts,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Discipline#Mental Health Issues#Reynolds Middle School#Chalkbeat
CBS Chicago

New Surgeon General Report Shows Increase In Attempted Suicide In Teens; Legislators And Doctors Address Mental Health Care

CHICAGO (CBS) – COVID-19 is only one of the concerns for teenagers. A new Surgeon General’s report shows attempted suicides among teens have skyrocketed. CBS 2’s Chris Tye with how legislators and doctors alike are calling the system tasked with spotting these problems badly broken. But even skeptics are hopeful that improvements are coming soon. “I want to tell parents to helicopter their kids. Completely. Be in their face,” That’s the advice Lisa Miller wished someone gave her — as her 18-year-old son’s personality changed. Captain of the cross-country team, speech team, and Spanish club — Trevor Till left a social Seneca High School...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Students’ Academic Performances Suffer As Maryland Copes With Learning Loss

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New data shows that students’ academic performances suffered this year as Maryland copes with statewide learning loss. The information comes from the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), which released preliminary early fall assessment and kindergarten readiness scores for the 2021-22 school year. The results show a downward trend in subjects like English and math, as well as scores in the kindergarten readiness assessment, which evaluates whether kids are ready to enter first grade. Of the more than 92% of students who took the test, only 35% met or exceeded expectations in English. Only 15% met or exceeded expectations in math. Kindergarten...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Lawyer shares ‘unhinged’ email she received from student asking for law school advice: ‘What not to do’

A woman who documents her life as a New York City-based attorney on TikTok has shared the “unhinged” email she received from a college student after she denied his request to speak with him regarding law school admissions and “post-graduate opportunities”.Cece Xie, a privacy lawyer and Yale University lecturer who graduated from Harvard Law School, shared the emails she received from the undergraduate student on TikTok, where she goes by the username @cecexie.In the video, uploaded this week, Xie began by explaining that she just received “the most unhinged email”.The attorney, who described the email as a “good example of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Early Fall Assessment Data and Kindergarten Readiness Results Reflect National Trends on Learning Loss

BALTIMORE, MD (December 7, 2021) – Today, the Maryland State Department of Education released preliminary early fall assessment and kindergarten readiness scores for the 2021-22 school year, which demonstrated an overall decline in student proficiency for English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics and Kindergarten Readiness. Maryland’s overall State results reflect similar trends seen nationally. As a result of […] The post Maryland Early Fall Assessment Data and Kindergarten Readiness Results Reflect National Trends on Learning Loss appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

US Surgeon General Warns About ‘Devastating’ Mental Health Problems On Rise Among America’s Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Surgeon General is issuing a rare public advisory that says young people are facing “devastating” mental health problems that have been heightened by the pandemic. In the early part of 2021, suicide attempts among adolescent boys rose 4% and for adolescent girls, it was a whopping 51% increase. “The sooner we can end that stigma, the sooner people can realize young people can realize that there’s nothing wrong with having mental health struggles and that they’re not alone and that they can seek treatment,” said Becca Lane, the youth education and outreach manager at National...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The 74

A Voucher Program to Curb Bullying in FL Schools Could Expand — But it May Not be About Bullying

A scholarship program originally intended to help students who are victims of bullying or other types of harassment could extend to students who haven’t faced any bullying at all. What’s going on? The Florida Legislature is considering legislation to expand a voucher program called the Hope Scholarship, which could potentially allow more students into the […]
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study dispels harmful gender dysphoria myth

A first-of-its-kind study by Schulich Medicine & Dentistry researchers dispels a controversial gender dysphoria theory that activists and experts have called inaccurate and harmful to transgender people. Greta Bauer, Ph.D., and her team at Trans Youth CAN! found no evidence in a recent study to support the idea of rapid...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy