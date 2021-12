SNOW is on the way Sat eve into Sunday, the million dollar question is how much? Here are 4 different computer model predictions....ALL predicting something different. It appears the HEAVIEST totals should fall in the N. Valley but that is not set in stone. 2 to 4" looks to be a good bet in the F/M area but there may be a very sharp cutoff in snow totals just to our south. Stay tuned to our social media for your updated forecast later today when new model runs come in. Much colder weather with highs in the teens early next week will follow the snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO