College Sports

Bob Stoops believes playoff committee will avoid certain outcome

By Tyler Mansfield about 7 hours
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

It’s finally selection Sunday across the college football landscape. While many bowl game matchups will be announced throughout the day, the College Football Playoff top-four will also officially be set before too long.

While all signs point to Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati being the top-four teams, it’s not easy to predict where the CFP selection committee will rank each of them. Will Alabama jump over Georgia after its SEC championship win? Will Michigan end up taking the top spot? Is Cincinnati going to be at No. 4 despite being undefeated? There are certainly many questions to be answered.

As the CFP selection show takes place at noon ET on ESPN, there’s still some time for the committee to finalize its top-four. For Bob Stoops, the former head coach and current interim coach at Oklahoma and a college football analyst on FOX, he doesn’t think the committee will have Alabama and Georgia playing right off the bat in the semifinals.

“I wouldn’t think they’d put a rematch this soon. Georgia will be two or three. I think Cincinnati should be four and Michigan – if they win this game – will be in that mix,” Stoops said during the halftime show of the Big 10 championship game on FOX.

With Michigan’s dominant win over Iowa in the Big 10 championship game, the Wolverines are now a lock for the College Football Playoff – the only thing uncertain is where they’ll be ranked among the top-four. As for Alabama and Georgia, they will both be in, but it’s not clear whether they’ll be ranked No. 1 and No. 2, No. 2 and No. 3 or in different spots. All odds point to Cincinnati being No. 4, but that also won’t be clear until the selection show.

Jim Harbaugh reveals emotions behind Michigan effort in Big 10 championship win

It was a great Saturday night for the Michigan Wolverines, as they put together a dominating performance and rolled to a 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big 10 championship game. The Wolverines controlled the contest from start to finish and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff top-four as a result.

During his postgame interview with the Big Noon Kickoff crew on FOX, Jim Harbaugh explained how proud he was of his guys for taking care of business and earning their spot in the playoff.

“It feels great,” Harbaugh said. “I didn’t know how much more we could pile on our guys for this game. Big Ten championship to put that banner up in our practice facility. Those guys get to stay in Scheinbechler Hall from now on, join the team pictures of the other 40-some Big Ten champions at Michigan. Chance to go to the playoffs, first time we’ve ever done that. We put that on em in this game. So many things. I think to be one of the best teams ever in Michigan history.”

Comments / 1

