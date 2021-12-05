ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lane Kiffin comes to defense of Nick Saban, congratulates Alabama coach

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
 5 days ago
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images.

Georgia came into Saturday’s SEC Championship with a College Football Playoff spot locked up. The Bulldogs were 12-0, while Alabama was 11-1. Despite Alabama’s longstanding success, the Crimson Tide were underdogs in the SEC title game. But Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said after Alabama’s win that you should “never doubt Nick Saban.”

Kiffin tweeted his support of Saban following Alabama’s SEC title, wishing them luck the rest of the way.

“Never doubt Nick Saban, and other lessons,” Kiffin tweeted. “Congrats media you helped Alabama get another (SEC Championship). When will you learn to stop questioning the (GOAT)? Undefeated after a week of (rat poison)!! Good luck in the playoffs to all four teams in the (College Football Playoff).”

Kiffin’s vote of support for Saban and Alabama comes shortly after he signed a contract extension to remain at Ole Miss. His initial deal was set to expire after the 2024 season, and he was making $4.5 million per year. Kiffin’s new deal with reportedly pay in around $7.5 million per season. Ole miss is coming off of its first ten-win regular season in Rebels history.

Kiffin is likely to be coaching Ole Miss in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Ole Miss is ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Poll.

Saban is thrilled to have another SEC Championship at Alabama

Georgia’s defense has been dominant all season, but Alabama is easily the toughest test it has faced so far. Alabama had no issues offensively, scoring 41 points including 24 in the second quarter. Georgia simply couldn’t keep up. After the victory, Saban talked about how much adversity his team has overcome all season.

“For this team to show the resiliency they’ve shown all year, makes this so special,” Saban said to CBS Sports’ Jamie Erdahl after the game. “Winning the game as we did last week, playing the game today to the level that most people probably didn’t think we could — I’m really proud of this bunch. They’ve shown tremendous ability to overcome adversity all year long.

“Winning the SEC is a big thing. And I’m so proud of all the fans that we have here, the state of Alabama and all of our players for how they played and competed in this game. Everybody wanted to gain a little respect — and I think maybe we did.”

Most people didn’t expect Alabama to really be in the game against Georgia, let alone win it. The Crimson Tide narrowly escaped with a two-point victory in the Iron Bowl over Auburn just last week. Now, Alabama is locked into the College Football Playoff with serious momentum.

Comments / 12

tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban raves about dominance of Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis

Alabama fought through adversity to defeat Auburn, but now its test is here. National media and fans have been calling for a Crimson Tide versus Georgia matchup for a Southeastern Conference Championship all season. Both sides had their wishes granted as both schools will battle on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a conference title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
