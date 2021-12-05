KSR Today: Learning Kentucky's bowl game fate

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Good morning, folks! It sure does feel like a great day to make plans for the Citrus Bowl, doesn’t it? Let’s talk about that possibility and everything else you need to know to get your Sunday off to a fantastic start.

The day really gets rolling around noon, when the College Football Playoff Selection Show announces the top four teams that will compete in the CFP Semifinals. By all accounts, the top four feels close to cemented with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Cincinnati making the cut (shoutout to those undefeated Bearcats). Shortly after the national title contenders are revealed, matchups for the rest of college football’s bowl games will slowly begin to trickle out. So where does Kentucky stand?

Kentucky’s bowl game odds

It feels almost certain that UK (9-3) will play its bowl game in the sunny state of Florida, but exactly where is still a bit off a toss-up. A matchup against Mark Stoops’ alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes, in the Orlando Citrus Bowl feels like a good bet, but don’t count out a trip to the Outback Bowl against a team such as Minnesota or Wisconsin.

Either way, we’ll have that news on the site the moment it breaks so you can begin to plan your New Year’s Day plans accordingly.

Recapping KHSAA state titles

Friday and Saturday at Kroger Field saw a gridiron loaded with the best high school football players from the state of Kentucky, including several future Wildcats. Six new state champions were decided over the course of these two days, and KSR was there for all of them. Read up on how it all went down from Barkley Truax and Troy Howell.

Kentucky VB’s repeat hopes come to an end

The defending national champion Kentucky Volleyball team will not repeat in 2021. The Wildcats played host to Illinois in round two of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night, falling 3-1 in what was a slightly disappointing end to an otherwise successful season. The two teams split the first two sets before the Fighting Illini’s veteran experience came through to push UI through to the Sweet 16.

Alex Weber has a full recap right here.

Kentucky WBB back in action

After defeating West Virginia by 23 on Wednesday, Kentucky Women’s Basketball is in high spirits heading into this weekend’s showdown.

On Sunday afternoon, the No. 16 Wildcats (5-1) will face the Merrimack Warriors (2-4) in Memorial Coliseum at 2 p.m. EST. The contest will mark Kentucky’s sixth game at home this season, where they remain undefeated. Allow Grant Grubbs to get you ready with his preview of the matchup.

‘Cats in the NFL: Week 13

1:00 (FOX): Buccaneers @ Falcons

1:00 (FOX): Cardinals (C. Peters) @ Bears

1:00 (CBS): Chargers @ Bengals

1:00 (CBS): Lions @ Vikings

1:00 (FOX): Giants @ Dolphins

1:00 (CBS): Eagles @ Jets

1:00 (CBS): Colts @ Texans (L. Johnson)

4:05 (FOX): Washington (J. Davis) @ Raiders

4:05 (FOX): Jaguars (J. Allen) @ Rams

4:25 (CBS): Ravens (C. Westry) @ Steelers (B. Snell)

4:25 (CBS): 49ers @ Seahawks

8:20 (NBC): Broncos @ Chiefs

Monday Night Football

8:15 (ESPN): Patriots @ Bills