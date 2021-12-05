ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders on delivering Jackson State SWAC title

By Stephen Samra
 5 days ago
Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deion Sanders delivered the first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship to Jackson State in over a decade. On Saturday, his Tigers defeated Prairie View A&M 27-10 to capture Sanders’ first title as coach.

In just his second season on the job, Sanders captured glory. Following the victory, the scene was something straight out of a movie. In his post-game interview, Sanders was almost at a loss for words.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Sanders stated, taking in the scene surrounding him. “It just started off with a saying that we really embodied, we really felt. We didn’t play our best today, but all our kids gave it their best. Look at the community, look at Jackson, look at the SWAC. We are believing.

“You can do anything you want to in this world if you just believe and stick to it. Be consistent. Confident. Walk in it. I’m so elated right now. It’s one thing to win, but to win with our people — Jesus. Lord, I thank you.”

During the game, the Jackson State defense shut down Prairie View A&M. Sanders couldn’t praise his unit enough in the immediate moments afterwards.

“The defense is resilient. They’re unbelievable. We knew if we scored 21 points, we’re going to win,” stated Sanders. “No one’s scoring 21 points on us. This defense is unbelievable. We didn’t have our best game offensively, especially Sheduer [Sanders]. I think this might’ve been his worst game. But his teammates took up the slack for him, and we got it. We brought it home.”

As Deion Sanders mentioned, his son Sheduer didn’t have his best game quarterbacking the Tigers. Still, the team found a way to get the victory.

Sanders: ‘I’m so happy right now.’

Next up for the Jackson State Tigers is the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State, the MEAC champions. The game takes place on December 18th, and Sanders will have his team ready.

However, he’s taking in everything that comes with his first SWAC championship at the moment.

“I’m so happy right now, I’m at a loss for words,” said Sanders. “.. Our coaching staff is unbelievable. The fan support is unbelievable. Our support staff did a phenomenal job. I know they gave me COTY — but this whole organization, this whole city deserves this award as much as I do.”

Deion Sanders has changed the culture, and the expectations at Jackson State. If anybody doubted his coaching ability before, he’s changed their minds and then some.

