Matt Leinart gives take on College Football Playoff's No. 1 spot

By Tyler Mansfield about 7 hours
It’s finally selection Sunday across the college football landscape. While many bowl game matchups will be announced throughout the day, the College Football Playoff top-four will also officially be set.

While all signs point to Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati being the top-four teams, it’s not easy to predict where the CFP selection committee will rank each of them – especially at the No. 1 spot. While Georgia sat on top for many weeks, Alabama knocked them off Saturday in the SEC championship game and No. 1 will now be altered.

The main question is simple: Who is going to be the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff?

As the CFP selection show takes place at noon ET on ESPN, there’s still some time for the committee to make its final decision. For FOX Sports analyst Matt Leinart, he thinks that Alabama should be the clear-cut No. 1 team in Sunday’s final playoff ranking after its win over Georgia.

“They just knocked off the number team in the country wire-to-wire and did it pretty thoroughly,” Leinhart said during the halftime show of the Big Ten championship game on FOX. “I mean, Bryce Young and their defense has been playing a lot better. I just think really the question is going to be seeding. Does Georgia go to four? Does Georgia go to three potentially? Does the playoff committee want to see a Bama-Georgia matchup in the semifinal? That’s what it’s going to come down to. … I believe Cincinnati should go to number three, winning their conference, finishing the season undefeated.”

Bob Stoops believes playoff committee will avoid certain outcome

For Bob Stoops, the former head coach and current interim coach at Oklahoma and a college football analyst on FOX, he doesn’t think the committee will have Alabama and Georgia playing right off the bat in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“I wouldn’t think they’d put a rematch this soon. Georgia will be two or three. I think Cincinnati should be four and Michigan – if they win this game – will be in that mix,” Stoops said during the halftime show of the Big 10 championship game on FOX.

With Michigan’s dominant win over Iowa in the Big 10 championship game, the Wolverines are now a lock for the College Football Playoff – the only thing uncertain is where they’ll be ranked among the top-four. As for Alabama and Georgia, they will both be in, but it’s not clear whether they’ll be ranked No. 1 and No. 2, No. 2 and No. 3 or in different spots. All odds point to Cincinnati being No. 4, but that also won’t be clear until the selection show.

