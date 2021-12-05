Rest & React: Georgia picks up the pieces after a demoralizing defeat

The phrase “tune-up games” has been heard in recent weeks about as often as the famous “tweaks” from Kentucky teams of years ago. For good reason, though. Kentucky’s schedule to open the 2021-22 season has given the Wildcats little resistance. Outside of the season-opener against Duke at Madison Square Garden, UK has yet to battle a team ranked among the KenPom Top 100. Kentucky won all seven of those affairs by an average of 26 points; not a single one of them decided by under double-digits.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 HOURS AGO