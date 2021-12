With Intel expected to formally confirm the launch of their desktop dedicated Arc Alchemist graphics cards at CES 2022 (which starts on January 5th), big things are definitely coming in the world of GPUs. With the naming structure of the next 4-generations of graphics cards already confirmed, however, while the near future is certainly exciting, the long-term plans for Intel will clearly represent a very tempting proposition to those tiring of the two-horse race of AMD and Nvidia.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO