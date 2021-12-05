Offer from Al Washington, Ohio State 'dream come true' for Derion Gullette

Jim Harbaugh has been ridiculed, questioned and came into the 2021 campaign with more questions than sure answers surrounding his future leading the Michigan Wolverines. According to an official press release from the Associated Press on Friday, Harbaugh has been named The AP college football coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO