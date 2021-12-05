ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Expansion of library aid signed into law

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6yCq_0dEeG9CO00

There will be more state construction aid for small libraries under a bill signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The bill, co-sponsored by State Senator Pam Helming, expands the program in two ways. Grants where New York State covers 90% of construction project costs and local governments provide 10%, and grants where New York State covers 75% of construction project costs and local governments provide 25%.

The 90/10 grants are especially beneficial to small and rural libraries because of the smaller tax bases of these local governments. Previously, state law reserved 10% of the program’s funding for 90/10 grants. This new law increases that allocation to 50%.

Senator Pam Helming said, “Libraries provide essential services to people of every age and are part of the heart and soul of our communities. With this new law I was proud to help champion, our small and rural libraries will have greater access to state funds to support capital and infrastructure projects that help to improve and expand services for patrons and the local community.”

Ron Kirsop, Executive Director of the Pioneer Library System said, “Every year Construction Aid funding is used to support library infrastructure in our small and rural communities. Without this investment by the State, these educational institutions would have a difficult time affording renovations, expansions, and upgrades to their facilities. Thank you so much to Senator Helming and the rest of the New York State Senate for continuously supporting this program.”

Sarah Glogowski, Executive Director of the Finger Lakes Library System said, “Finger Lakes Library System thanks Senator Helming for co-sponsoring this importation legislation, as well as being a supporter and advocate for libraries in our region. Over half of New York’s libraries are 60 years or older and many of our small and rural libraries need renovations or physical infrastructure changes to ensure they are accessible and sustainable for all library patrons. This law provides our system with the flexibility to help more of our small libraries make these vital changes and not have to cut collection and programming funds from their budgets. Our libraries welcome this important legislation to help make them the community centers they deserve to be in our communities.”

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

Bloomington council member Boelen changes course on library expansion after public pushback

A Bloomington City Council member said negative feedback from constituents caused her to change her vote on the proposed Bloomington Public Library expansion. Ward 2 council member Donna Boelen approved the city's plans to issue $17 million in bonds for the library project. A week later, she voted against a proposed increase in the library tax levy to pay for the expansion.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul signs law tightening regulations at for-profit colleges

Protections against discrimination contained in New York's human rights law will be expanded to include the for-profit education sector under legislation approved Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law applies to for-profit colleges, universities, career schools and English-as-a-second-language institutions through updating the definition of an educational institution in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Pam Helming
WAND TV

Pritzker signs Reimagine Public Safety Act into law

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker officially signed the $250 million Reimagine Public Safety Act into law. Pritzker said over the next three years, the funding will be used to reduce violence in neighborhoods across the state. "No law can change the past or give back a life. But...
DECATUR, IL
KHBS

Arkansas governor signs income tax cuts into law

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a new state income tax bill into law Thursday. The bill was the focus of a special session called by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The proposal would lower the top tax rate to individuals from 5.9% to 4.9% over the next four years. It adjusts the rates across all tax brackets.
ARKANSAS STATE
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper Signs Three Bills into Law

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:. Senate Bill 308: Various Building Code Amend. AN ACT TO PREVENT DELAY IN THE ISSUANCE OF TEMPORARY CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY, TO CLARIFY ELECTRIC WIRING REQUIREMENT REFERENCES, AND TO MODIFY ONE- OR TWO-FAMILY DWELLING RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT FIRE APPARATUS ACCESS ROAD REQUIREMENTS.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Android#Infrastructure#State#The New York State Senate
wglt.org

Bloomington to consider opioid settlement and tax levy increase for the library expansion

The City of Bloomington could get close to $500,000 from a nationwide opioid settlement. The city council is scheduled to vote Monday night on a plan to opt into the $26 billion agreement involving one of the nation's largest opioid makers, Janssen Pharmaceuticals (the parent company of Johnson & Johnson), and three of the largest drug distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource-Bergen.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wabi.tv

Protecting Moms Who Serve Act signed into law

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Legislation to help address the maternal mortality crisis among women veterans has been signed into law. It’s called the Protecting Moms Who Serve Act. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, co-authored the bill. It will commission the first comprehensive study on the scope of America’s mental health crisis...
BANGOR, ME
politicsny.com

Queens lawmaker urges governor to sign MTA bike access legislation into law

Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas joined several state and city officials from Queens on the Manhattan side of the Queensboro Bridge where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23, that the federal infrastructure bill will include $289 million for bike infrastructure in New York City. González-Rojas used the opportunity...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Chicago Tribune

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs measure aimed at providing millions of dollars to groups engaged in violence prevention

At the end of a year that has seen more than 4,000 shooting victims in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday approved a measure aimed at providing millions of dollars to community organizations that focus on violence prevention. The new law comes a little over a month after the Pritzker administration issued an executive order that declared gun violence a public health emergency and called for ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Court To Decide If Pennsylvania Schools’ Mask Order Is Legal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The legality of an order by Pennsylvania’s acting state health secretary that requires masks in K-12 schools and child care facilities will be decided by the state Supreme Court after the two sides argue their respective positions before the justices Wednesday. The high court just last week ordered that the directive, which took effect in early September, remain in place while they consider a legal challenge from the state Senate’s highest ranking leader and others. The masking order was set to expire last Saturday under a 4-1 decision by Commonwealth Court that acting Health Secretary Alison Beam lacked authority to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Should SUNY Chancellor Malatras resign or be fired over actions while working for former Governor Andrew Cuomo?

UPDATE : Malatras has announced his resignation, effective January 14th. Calls are growing louder for SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras to resign. He’s come under fire for things said while working in former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration. Before Cuomo’s resignation- and since- the administration has been called toxic, and abusive of women.
EDUCATION
Rocky Mount Telegram

Bill inspired by city audit report signed into law

Gov. Roy Cooper signed state Senate Bill 473 on Thursday, ending questions about whether he was going to approve or veto the anti-abuse-of-power legislation or to allow the legislation to become law without his signature. The bill was prepared in the aftermath of State Auditor Beth Wood’s May 2020 report...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
bloomeradvance.com

Governor signs Wisconsin ag export law

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is moving ahead with its plans to figure out how to export a lot more milk and cheese. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed the state’s agricultural export plan into law. “Wisconsin’s robust agricultural and agribusiness exports are not only a cornerstone of our state’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy