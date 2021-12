Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a record-breaking 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park in the 239th Merseyside derby.In maintaining their current Premier League average of three goals per game, Jurgen Klopp’s side became the first top-flight English team to score at least twice in 18 successive fixtures in all competitions.Mohamed Salah’s figures continue to be equally impressive as his double, after Jordan Henderson’s opener, made it 19 goals in as many appearances.𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗕𝗢 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗢𝗙 𝗨𝗦 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0gqKemJbd5— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2021His first was a beautifully-crafted curling shot across Jordan Pickford into...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO