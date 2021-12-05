Sunday Morning Time Warp 12/5

There are few events that really capture the essence of electronic music the way that Time Warp does. The Mannheim techno juggernaut had been missing from the New York underground scene for the past two years, for reasons I need not explain. But, the weekend before Thanksgiving hoards of ravers reunited at the Brooklyn Navy Yard for two nights of unhinged debauchery, audiovisual technical immersion, and grimy, soul shaking techno. Featuring a who's who of techno's finest, Time Warp, in partnership with Teksupport, welcomed the likes of Ame, Ricardo Villalobos b2b Craig Richards, Richie Hawtin, Seth Troxler b2b Jamie Jones, Nina Kraviz, Stephan Bodzin, Marcel Dettmann and more to their hallowed halls. We've collected a handful of our favorite images from the festival's photographers that truly showcase the event up close and personal. Dive in and add this one to your list for next year!

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO