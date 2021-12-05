ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Homeless man killed in tent along I-205

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5dOr_0dEeCGR400 The driver of the car that crashed into the tent early Sunday was also injured.

A homeless man was killed when a car hit his tent along I-205 early Sunday.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The driver of the car, who was injured in the crash, was not immediately identified either.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:22 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash on northbound Interstate-205 at the Southeast Powell Boulevard off ramp. When they arrived, the officers located a crashed Honda sedan that appeared to have left the roadway and hit the occupied tent.

The adult male occupant of the tent was dead. The female driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to investigate. The ramp from northbound I-205 to Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reference case No. 21-339498 and contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention, Traffic Investigations Unit, or call 503-823-2103.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Police: Drunk driver rear-ends deputy on Interstate 205

Both suspect and sergeant released from hospital after being treated for injuriesA suspected drunk driver rear-ended a Clackamas County sheriff's patrol car on Interstate 205 shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 10, according to officials. Jose Pahua Fernandez was speeding down I-205 heading south near Highway 224 when he hit a CCSO sergeant, according to Oregon State Police. The location of the incident was between Milwaukie and Happy Valley in unincorporated urban Clackamas County. Pahua Fernandez was taken into custody for DUII-alcohol after refusing to take a sobriety test. Officials said Pahua Fernandez was cited after they prepared a search warrant for a blood sample while he was in the hospital. CCSO said the sergeant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. KOIN 6 News contributed to this report. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Carjacking suspect killed by Portland police had criminal background

A warrant for Brandon Keck's arrest had been issued two weeks before he was shot on I-5.The 30-year-old man who was shot and killed by Portland police on I-5 after a series of crimes including carjackings on Dec. 6 had a criminal record dating back to at least 2012. Brandon Keck was involved in a home invasion in Bellingham, Washington, that year, KIRO TV reported. Five roommates lived at that house and all had their hands and feet bound. Three of them were hurt. According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, Keck pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Carjacking suspect killed by Portland police identified

UPDATE: The Portland Police Bureau is asking the public for any information about the suspect killed on I-5 on Monday.Police have identified the armed carjacking suspect killed by an officer on Interstate 5 in Northeast Portland on Monday, Dec. 6. He is Brandon L. Keck, 30. His family has been notified of his death and provided a photograph of him for public release. The officer who shot him is identified as John Hughes, a 17-year bureau veteran. He was interviewed within 48 hours of the incident and will remain on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation. Detectives...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Passenger plane crashes near Twin Oaks Airpark

The pilot of the aircraft appears to be doing 'OK,' officials said. No other passengers were on the plane. A passenger plane crashed just north of Twin Oaks Airpark just south of Hillsboro Thursday, Dec. 9, around 3:50 p.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The severity of damage and injuries are still being assessed but the pilot — the sole occupant of the aircraft — appears to be doing "OK," officials said. We were given information while en route that the pilot had contacted the controllers and let them know that he was doing okay, said TVF&R spokesperson Stefan Myers. "At this time we are with the pilot and the aircraft north of the airpark and it looks like they're still continuing to assess and we have started to send some resources back." {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

New West Linn police chief hired 1 year after false arrest scandal

After serving as acting chief since April 2020, Peter Mahuna was tapped to officially lead WLPD as chief.Nearly one year after the city of West Linn fired former Police Chief Terry Kruger, City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos selected Peter Mahuna, who served as captain under Kruger and interim chief after Kruger's departure, as the police department's next leader. The city announced Mahuna's selection as chief Wednesday, Nov. 17. Mahuna began serving as acting chief of police in April 2020 after the city put Kruger on leave over his mishandling of the Michael Fesser case. WLPD officers falsely arrested Fesser, a...
WEST LINN, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Police kill armed suspect on I-5 after carjackings, gunfire

UPDATE: Interstate 5 reopens late Monday afternoon after being closed for the investigation.Police killed an armed suspect on Interstate 5 following an hours-long incident that included a home invasion, several carjackings and gunfire on Monday morning. Interstate 5 reopened late Monday afternoon after being closed for the investigation. According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland around 9:30 a.m. During that robbery, the suspect reportedly stole the victim's vehicle. Police say the suspect appears to have committed several other carjackings while armed over the following 30-40 minutes, but could...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Monday killing continues weekend Portland toll

One person is killed Monday and police update Sunday and Saturday shootings.Portland's surge of gun violence continued Monday morning when a person was shot to death in Northeast Portland. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 11 a.m. on Dec. 6, officers rushed to the 1800 block of Northeast 66th after a "shots fired" call. Once they arrived at the Ellington Apartments, they found one person already dead in a 1st-floor unit. Homicide detectives remained at the scene well into Monday night. KOIN 6 News saw the medical examiner leave...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Beaverton schools say rumors of violence investigated

The Beaverton School District says it has beefed up security despite not finding the rumors to be credible.Students in the Beaverton School District were asked to submit to backpack searches on Friday, Dec. 10, after a student allegedly reported hearing a comment from another student about bringing a weapon and explosives to class. Beaverton officials say they have investigated the report, as well as a social media post from earlier this week urging middle schoolers to "riot" in the hallways, and found them to be not credible. The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated as well and reached the same conclusion,...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Oswego Review

Ex-Clackamas staffer guilty of painting swastika on memorial

Collin Michael Williams, 21, takes plea deal after committing bias crime in AugustA former Clackamas County employee pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to spray-painting a Nazi swastika on the sidewalk next to a memorial for a Black man who died soon after attempting suicide while incarcerated at the Clackamas County Jail. Collin Michael Williams, 21, pleaded guilty to a second-degree bias crime, second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of a memorial and third-degree criminal mischief. Circuit Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe scheduled Williams' sentencing for Jan. 10, 2022. Williams, who is white, was arrested in August for reportedly knocking over candles...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

PPB: Police have investigated more than 1,200 shootings in 2021

A new team within the bureau intended to reduce shootings is not expected to hit the streets until early next year.Gun violence in the Rose City continued early Monday, Dec. 6, when a man was shot in an apartment building parking lot in Southeast Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, there have now been at least 1,201 shootings and 367 people hurt by gunfire so far this year. At least 79 people have been killed, most of them by gunfire, with almost a month remaining in 2021. Those are record figures. A new Focused Intervention Team within the bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Driver rescued after truck falls 50 feet off Lloyd Boulevard

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in Northeast Portland early Sunday.A driver was lifted from a 50-foot embankment after crashing their pickup truck down a ridge in Northeast Portland early Sunday, Dec. 5. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m. near the corner of Northeast 11th Avenue and Lloyd Boulevard. Rescuers used ropes and ladders to help the driver back onto the road. The fire bureau said the driver was not pinned in the truck and did not have any serious injuries, but they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Two dead, three wounded in weekend shootings

Police in Portland and Gresham are asking the public to help investigate the shootings.Police in Portland and Gresham are investigating a series of weekend shootings that left two people dead and three others wounded. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one has been arrested and no suspect information is available. The most recent homicide investigation began around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, when a North Precinct officer was on a car accident call at North Marine Drive and Force Avenue. An unrelated vehicle pulled up and the occupants alerted him that someone had been shot....
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Portland Tribune

Trial for Oregon cop accused of drunken misconduct scheduled

Judge Theodore Sims granted a motion for continuance for Teets' trial to be delayed until after the trial of fellow officer and witness Bradley Schuetz.A Washington County judge tentatively scheduled Forest Grove Police Officer Steven Teets' trial for Feb. 9. Teets was originally scheduled to stand trial Dec. 15 for a pair of second-degree misdemeanors — criminal misconduct and disorderly conduct. At a hearing Friday Nov. 26 Washington County Circuit Judge Theodore Sims granted a motion for continuance filed by Teets' attorney for his trial to be delayed until after the trial of fellow officer and witness Bradley Schuetz. Teets'...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

One dies, one rescued in three Friday fires in Portland

UPDATE: Firefighters were searching for more victims in the latest blaze Friday afternoonOne person died and another was rescued in two of three fires in Portland on Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No firefighters were injured. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, one person was rescued and they were searching for additional victims in a fire that started in the afternoon of Dec. 3 in a one-story building near Southeast 47th Avenue and Clinton Street. Earlier, at 2:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment at 8550 N. Argyle Way near Kenton...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
214
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy