Two dead, three wounded in weekend shootings

Police in Portland and Gresham are investigating a series of weekend shootings that left two people dead and three others wounded.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one has been arrested and no suspect information is available.

The most recent homicide investigation began around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, when a North Precinct officer was on a car accident call at North Marine Drive and Force Avenue. An unrelated vehicle pulled up and the occupants alerted him that someone had been shot.

The officer saw a male in the car was seriously hurt. He called for medical and other officers responded to assist. The officer began performing CPR on the victim in an attempt to save his life. Paramedics arrived and continued lifesaving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Officers were then alerted to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Anchor Way and believe the victim was shot at that location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Detective Brian Sims, 503-823-2079.

Before that, just after 3 p.m., Gresham police responded to a report of shots fired in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street. More than 20 units responded to the call.

Officers found one person dead at the scene. The area was cordoned off, and Gresham police detectives and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team responded to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719. The case number is 21-50397.

The night before, at around 11:15 p.m. Friday, three people were injured on a sidewalk near the corner of Northeast 7th Avenue and East Burnside Street in Portland. Bullets also hit two nearby businesses, both of which were crowded with patrons.

When officers arrived, they provided first aid to two victims with serious injuries until medics got to the scene. The third victim went to the hospital on their own and was treated and released.

Police said they sequestered off the area and interviewed witnesses during an investigation that used every officer in the city's entire Central Precinct.

According to a Facebook post from the Bossanova Ballroom, it was was hosting a Red Carpet Pajama Dance Party when the shots rang out. The post said no patrons or staff were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enhanced Community Safety Team at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 21-338342.

