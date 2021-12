Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (12/5/21) Coming off a disappointing 28-13 road loss to the Denver Broncos, the 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers travels to Cincinnati to play the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati, 7-4 are coming off a dominating win over their division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, 41-10 in week 12. Per NFL.com, the Bengals scored 40 plus points and won by 30 plus points vs. the Steelers for the third time in the 103-game history of the matchup between the clubs. The Chargers are 2-3 in their last five games after starting the season 4-2 and looking like one of the best teams in the NFL.

