Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Injury Update on Man City Star Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Harry Siddall
 5 days ago
Manchester City went top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Raheem Sterling's early opener was followed by a Bernardo Silva brace to earn the Blues all three points and leapfrog Chelsea, who lost to West Ham United earlier in the day.

City have followed a perfect set of November results with back-to-back wins in December and will now look to maintain their first position during a hectic winter period.

One concern with yesterday's game was the condition of Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian was brought off the bench with 10 minutes to play and was on the receiving end of a crunching challenge with Watford's Craig Cathcart.

Spinning the defender, Cathcart cynically brought down Jesus and caused the 24-year-old to land awkwardly on his ankle. After lengthy treatment, the striker was able to finish the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, manager Pep Guardiola was asked for an update on Jesus' condition and if he was available to travel with the squad for their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

"Hopefully it's just a kick, a knock, and he can play on Tuesday in Germany [vs RB Leipzig]," Guardiola said.

That will certainly give encouragement to City supporters who were concerned about Jesus' injury.

He's started the season in flying form and has found a new home out on the right-wing. He'll want to keep his run going and stay in the team as some key personnel return to full fitness.

