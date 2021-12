Rest up, reader dear. The most important day of year is almost here: Cyber Monday. And it's likely to be a big one! I do not know why so many of the megacorps now celebrate the day dedicated to all those cyberpunks who fight against injustice and corruption every day of their lives, but it's a day which deserves recognition. So rest today and play some games in-between polishing your mirrorshades, dusting off your leather, and preparing a fresh boot disc. On Monday we hack the planet, but what are you playing this weekend?

