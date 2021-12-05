ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Lance Stephenson Explains Why He Blew Into LeBron James' Ear

By Brook Smith
 5 days ago
It was definitely one of the stranger moments of the 2014 NBA playoffs. With the Heat facing off against the Pacers in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, Lance Stephenson inexplicably blew into the ear of LeBron James. The two would later team up in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

But now, Stephenson is working back towards the NBA. He was taken 13th overall in the NBA G league playing for Grand Rapids. He recently sat down and was asked about that encounter and why he chose to blow into the Lakers' star's ear.

I didn’t have it prepared. It was all in the flow of the game. Being out there, competing. Everybody in the league is competitive, and wants that one thing; to win the game. Sometimes you do whatever it takes to win the game. That guy is a tough guy to guard, so you got to bring your all, and that’s what I did.

Lakers LeBron James Responds to Criticism Against Frank Vogel

Well, he certainly took one interesting way to get into the head of one of the greatest to ever play. James scored just 7 points and the Pacers took that game from Cleveland.

I didn’t expect it to be shown. I didn’t think it was going to be captured. They caught that right in the act of it. That was crazy.

Whatever reason he chose to do it, it resulted in one of the funniest moments the NBA has seen in quite some time. Stephenson has always been known for his strange and aggressive style of play, and that carried over to when he played with the Lakers.

But it's safe to say that we probably won't be seeing a moment like this again for a long time. Unless Stephenson is able to get back to the league soon...one can only hope.

