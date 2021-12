Current Records: Youngstown State 2-3; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 1-5 The Youngstown State Penguins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Penguins and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO