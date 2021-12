Olympic champion Jason Kenny hopes the new UCIChampions League can give track cycling a shake-up and introduce a new generation of fans to the sport.The inaugural season of the new TV-friendly competition that organisers hope can do for track cycling what Twenty20 did for cricket will continue on Saturday in Panevezys, Lithuania, before heading to London for two legs next weekend.Kenny, who became Britain’s most decorated Olympian by winning his seventh gold in Tokyo will be behind a microphone rather than on a bike as he enjoys a post-Games break, but is looking forward to some first-hand experience of...

