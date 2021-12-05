Brock Eagles Fly Through Whitesboro by Tommy Hays

In what has become almost a given, Cuero and Navarro met in the playoffs for the 8th time in 9 years. This year the battle was a back and forth contest which Cuero pulled out with a 44 yd TD pass with 23 seconds left in the game. This marked the 4th year in a row Navarro has made it to the Regional Finals but has not advanced. The future looks bright for Navarro who only returned 3/2 starters from last year. Sophomore Antwoin Mebane rushed 23 times for 251 yards and 3 tds. Navarro finished the season with a 10-3 record which marked the 10th consecutive year with at least 10 wins. Cuero advances to play China Spring in the Semi Finals.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO