Brock Eagles Fly Through Whitesboro by Tommy Hays

By Chris Doelle
lonestargridiron.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock vs Whitesboro. Brock rolls to another win over Whitesboro 49-14 to represent Region 1 in the State...

lonestargridiron.com

Focus Daily News

Eagles Fly High As DeSoto Rolls over Spring Westfield 34-17

DeSoto Eagles Offense Soars With Victory Over Spring Westfield. The DeSoto Eagles high power offense put on a show with 567 total yards in their victory over the Westfield Mustangs. Yes, 567 total yards! The smooth combination of running and passing was on point. Quarterback Darius Baily lit up the sky going 11 for 11 with 218 yards and three touchdowns.
DESOTO, TX
Herald-Dispatch

Blue Angels fly by Eagles, 53-45

BEAVER, Ohio -- Gallia Academy (2-1) outscored Eastern-Pike 14-5 in the second quarter on their way to a 53-45 victory in girls high school basketball. Preslee Reed scored 16 points to lead the Blue Angels. Emma Hammonds scored 11. Abby Cochenour paced the Eagles (1-1) with 27 points. REPORT RESULTS:...
HIGH SCHOOL
lonestargridiron.com

Brock sends champion Jim Ned home by Tommy Hays

Brock vs Jim Ned, with one of the largest crowds I've seen at a 3A playoff game other than State, Brock dominates Jim Ned 70-25. Brock was spot on in every phase of the game while rolling to 655 yards if offense while holding Jim Ned to 255 yard with most of those coming in the 4th qtr against the reserves. Brock now plays district foe Whitesboro in the Region Final next Thursday at Globe Life Park.
FOOTBALL
Gainesville Daily Register

Whitesboro downs Lady Knights

A pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers helped Whitesboro pull away from Lindsay on Tuesday. The Lady Cats basketball team defeated Lindsay 51-33 in Whitesboro, pulling away in the second half after a tight first two quarters. Whitesboro (8-1) led 20-18 at halftime, then held Lindsay to 2 points in the third...
WHITESBORO, TX
lonestargridiron.com

Stephenville defeats Argyle by Tommy Hays

Stephenville vs Argyle. Stephenville's Defense managed the game from the beginning of the 2nd qtr until the end of the game allowing the offense to find its way enroute to a 21-17 win. The defense created to turnovers that were key to the win, one right before the half to stop Argyle from taking a 21-7 lead at the half and then another turn over in the 4th qtr that led to the game winning touchdown. Stephenville will now take on Melissa in the Region Finals.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Richmond Register

2021-22 BOYS HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS PREVIEW: Confident Eagles ready to fly higher

The Eagles showcased their talent — and potential — last summer. They posted a record of 21-4, including 11-straight victories. "We beat a lot of teams which Madison Southern doesn't usually beat," Madison Southern coach Austin Newton said of his team's offseason performance. "It was good for our confidence. In the past, we've had teams (at Southern) which didn't think they could beat Lexington Catholic or Madison Central."
MADISON COUNTY, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Lady Eagles, Cardinals ready to fly into 2021-22 season

You would be hard pressed to find someone who would argue with the sentiment that high school basketball season in the Bluegrass isn’t the best time of the year. Between crosstown rivalry games, highly anticipated district matchups and soul-crushing buzzer beaters, there’s not much more a hoops fan can ask for.
MAYFIELD, KY
Gainesville Daily Register

Whitesboro advances to regional final

ABILENE – A long fourth down pass helped Whitesboro make school history. The Bearcats defeated Shallowater 50-25 Friday afternoon at Abilene Christian University, sending Whitesboro to the regional finals for the first time. Whitesboro (9-4) has now taken down two district champions in the school’s deepest ever playoff run. Shallowater...
WHITESBORO, TX
lonestargridiron.com

Cuero Wins Region over Navarro photo gallery by Jacqueline Springs

In what has become almost a given, Cuero and Navarro met in the playoffs for the 8th time in 9 years. This year the battle was a back and forth contest which Cuero pulled out with a 44 yd TD pass with 23 seconds left in the game. This marked the 4th year in a row Navarro has made it to the Regional Finals but has not advanced. The future looks bright for Navarro who only returned 3/2 starters from last year. Sophomore Antwoin Mebane rushed 23 times for 251 yards and 3 tds. Navarro finished the season with a 10-3 record which marked the 10th consecutive year with at least 10 wins. Cuero advances to play China Spring in the Semi Finals.
FOOTBALL
bigcountrypreps.com

GAME STORY: Brock advances to state semis rout of Whitesboro

ARLINGTON — With Brock coming off an emotionally charged win over defending state champion Jim Ned last week, there was some concern in the Eagle camp about being mentally ready for Whiteboro in Thursday’s Region I-3A Division I title game. It took less than a quarter at Globe Life Field...
FOOTBALL
Romesentinel.com

Rome Free Academy Girls Basketball home opener vs. Whitesboro Warriors

The Rome Free Academy girls basketball team won its seventh straight game dating back to last season with a convincing 81-36 season-opening win at home over Tri-Valley League foe Whitesboro Tuesday night. (Sentinel photos by John Clifford) https://romesentinel.com/stories/rfa-handles-whitesboro-in-girls-basketball-season-opener,125516.
ROME, NY
hillcountrynews

Marcus Hayes: Nick Sirianni abandoned the run, asked Jalen Hurts to win it, cost the Eagles their best playoff shot

Don’t blame the quarterback’s three interceptions. Don’t blame the receiver’s two drops. Jalen Hurts and Jalen Reagor did their level best. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
NFL
Times-Leader

Brock fuels Shadyside by Buckeye Local

CONNORVILLE – A head coach never knows what he will get from his team on opening night. Veteran Shadyside mentor Ed Andes received a superb defensive effort from his Tigers as the Orange debuted with a solid 43-33 triumph over Buckeye Local. The Panthers entered the contest with a season-opening...
SHADYSIDE, OH
lonestargridiron.com

Liberty Hill Holds off Alamo Heights

Liberty Hill Advances to State Semi-Finals Panthers fend off Mules’ late rally to advance. Last year, the Liberty Hill Panthers lost head coach Jeff Walker in the middle of the season to an eight-year battle with kidney cancer. Under the leadership of Walker’s brother, Kent Walker, the Panthers reached the UIL 5A-D2 semifinals. In the semifinals, the Panthers lost in heartbreaking fashion to Crosby 62-61 in OT after failing to score a two-point conversion attempt. This year, the Panthers went 11-2, won their second-consecutive District 14-5A D2 title, and were making another deep playoff run. Last week, the Panthers advanced to the Regional Finals with a 56-33 win over Leander Rouse. Friday night at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, the Panthers faced a grueling test against the perennial powerhouse San Antonio Alamo Heights Mules in the 5A-D2 Region 4 Championship. The Mules entered the game at 13-0 and advanced following a hard-fought 10-7 win over Marble Falls in the previous round.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Corydon Times-Republican

Tommi Hill

Breaking down a major recruiting weekend for the Huskers before the early signing date. Need to catch up on Nebraska's recruiting efforts before the early signing period next week? We've got you covered.
COLLEGE SPORTS

