Brock Eagles Fly Through Whitesboro by Tommy Hays

Liberty Hill Advances to State Semi-Finals Panthers fend off Mules’ late rally to advance. Last year, the Liberty Hill Panthers lost head coach Jeff Walker in the middle of the season to an eight-year battle with kidney cancer. Under the leadership of Walker’s brother, Kent Walker, the Panthers reached the UIL 5A-D2 semifinals. In the semifinals, the Panthers lost in heartbreaking fashion to Crosby 62-61 in OT after failing to score a two-point conversion attempt. This year, the Panthers went 11-2, won their second-consecutive District 14-5A D2 title, and were making another deep playoff run. Last week, the Panthers advanced to the Regional Finals with a 56-33 win over Leander Rouse. Friday night at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, the Panthers faced a grueling test against the perennial powerhouse San Antonio Alamo Heights Mules in the 5A-D2 Region 4 Championship. The Mules entered the game at 13-0 and advanced following a hard-fought 10-7 win over Marble Falls in the previous round.
