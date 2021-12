Is it any wonder that Dave Grohl, rock 'n' roll's consummate party animal, goes all out for Hanukkah?. In 2020, the Foo Fighters bandleader and producer Greg Kurstin launched the "Hanukkah Sessions," covering one Jewish artist a day for each of the holiday's eight days. Grohl injects his off-the-wall energy into all of the renditions, which run the gamut from the Beastie Boys to Barry Manilow. Some performances, such as the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop," stay faithful to the originals; others, such as Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)," begin normally and careen wildly into death metal.

