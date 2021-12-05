ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Wizards

By Aaron Rose
 5 days ago
The Toronto Raptors will look to make it two straight as they return from a pair of off days to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • Any time the Wizards come to town, the pressure is certainly going to be ramped up against Bradley Beal. The 28-year-old star hasn't been quite as lethal as last season, but he's always someone to keep an eye on. Expect Scottie Barnes to step up to the challenge of guarding Beal as he did the other night against Khris Middleton.
  • Beal isn't the only one the Raptors have to key on, both Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell have given Toronto problems in the past. With Khem Birch still sidelined, Precious Achiuwa is going to have to step up to the task defensively and take on Harrell.
  • Gary Trent Jr. had an off shooting night in his first game back from injury. That'll happen with the type of shots he takes, but Toronto needs him at his best against one of the league's toughest defenses.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have ruled out Birch, OG Anunoby, and Goran Dragic.

The Wizards will be without Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -1 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 210.5

