30+ Top Shelf Memes for Humor Enthusiasts

In late October, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp would be changing their name to “Meta.” The scheme, uhmm, we mean plan, came about after a whistleblower revealed Facebook and Instagram were purposefully targeting and provoking public discord through deliberate algorithms. Translation: Infuriating posts from your favorite white nationalist that always pop up on your feed were not accidental at all. Not to mention the revelations behind Instagram, which was using anorexic photos to glorify eating disorders and worsening the issue among teen girls. While most companies would fold under a wave of justified outrage, Instagram and Facebook outsmarted us all. How? They simply changed their name. And while “Meta” will continue on with billions in revenue, we took a moment to ask, why didn’t others think of this clever scheme? So we offer…

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO