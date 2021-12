SMC student Xintilly Garcia, who is a member of the indigenous Zapotec tribe from the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, shared how she grew up immersed in the culture of her native heritage, specifically through food and language. Garcia believes that remembering the history of her tribe, and other native tribes, during Native American Heritage Month is important. “We were the first people to work this land and stuff before, you know, colonization, and it's something that can't be forgotten,” she said.

