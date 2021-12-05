Denver Art Museum mulls fate of plundered African art

Enjoy guitar compositions paired with visual art in an event co-sponsored by the School of Music and the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. Join the School of Music and Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 1 for an evening of live music featuring contemporary works for guitar paired with artworks from the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. The display will include works from the Museum's current exhibitions, Human Resource Exploitation: A Family Album, I Am Here, and Seeing/Seen. UNLV School of Music student composers Kevin Cervantes, Francyl Gawryn, and Tasos Peltekis will present new compositions paired with the artwork of their choice. In addition, guitarists Kyle Khembunjong, Michael Morgan, Tasos Peltekis, and Parsa Sabet, will showcase the technical possibilities of the guitar by playing other contemporary pieces inspired by the artwork. Other performers featured on the program are Jeayoung Jo (cello), Lucas Martins (violin), Won Na (violin), and Lauren Zwonik (flute).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO