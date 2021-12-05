ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Art Museum mulls fate of plundered African art

the-journal.com
 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) - British troops in 1897 mounted a violent, retaliatory raid on the Kingdom of Benin, in what's now southern Nigeria, looting and burning the royal palace and sending the oba, or king, into exile. The British confiscated all the royal treasures from their colonial subjects, giving some to officers...

www.the-journal.com

