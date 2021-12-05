ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start your week smart: Indonesia, Omicron, Hall of Fame, Mark Cuban, Joel Osteen

Wrcbtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man found his mother's vintage school cafeteria cookbook from the 1960s, and had the recipes reprinted. He's now bringing back memories and delicious food to his community. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was. Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted,...

www.wrcbtv.com

Thumbs: What about it, Joel Osteen? Some prosperity gospel for the plumber who found your money?

UP: A simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas who never dreamed of one day being considered for political leadership decided not to throw his cowboy hat in the ring for Texas governor this week. We hope Matthew McConaughey wasn’t deterred by his humble roots. Uvalde, population around 16,000, is a sprawling metropolis compared to Rick Perry’s native Paint Creek, whose population of 300 some odd souls is at risk of getting blown off the map in a strong wind. We applaud McConaughey, a talented actor and Texas treasure, who seemed indecisive about every policy issue from abortion to voting rights, for rejecting popular pressure to launch a celebrity candidacy. There are enough actors in politics. We do wish he’d been able to share some wisdom gleaned from his long journey exploring higher office beyond saying he’d learned “a lot” and declaring that “we have some problems we need to fix.” A good candidate, by now, would have a few specifics on solutions, on potential compromises on certain issues, on ways to end the gridlock and division. McConaughey recognized that’s not his gig — and we respect him for that.
Plumbers uncover money in wall of Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC-TV) — A plumber doing work at a well-known Texas mega church discovered envelopes full of money in one of the bathroom walls. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston back in 2014. The plumber called into a local radio talk...
Joel Osteen’s megachurch confirms stash of money found in bathroom wall

Seven years after an estimated $600,000 was stolen from a safe at Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, envelopes full of money were found hidden in a bathroom wall there, the church has confirmed. The story of the Nov. 10 discovery came to light Thursday when a man identifying himself as a...
Joel Osteen church cash discovery renews calls to tax churches

The political left has renewed its calls to tax churches after a plumber at Pastor Joel Osteen's church found hundreds of envelopes full of cash. A plumber called into a Houston radio station KILT-FM on Thursday, according to the city's KPRC-TV. The caller said, "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."
Joel Osteen Still Hasn’t Commented on Money Found in His Walls

We all knew Joel Osteen had a lot of money, but it looks like someone was hiding some money for a rainy day. I have no idea why people give televangelists like this money. Just Google Joel Osteen's home and you tell me if you need to send this guy a single penny of your money. People like Joel Osteen are why people want churches to be taxed. I'm not saying all churches are like this, but people like Joel Osteen need their books opened up.
Plumber Finds Cash-Filled Envelopes in Joel Osteen’s Houston Church

As anyone who’s ever handled plumbing knows, you can find some unexpected things when looking around behind walls and around pipes. That being said, envelopes full of cash are generally not among the objects that turn up when doing that kind of work — especially not when it’s being done in a church. And yet, that’s precisely what a plumber working at Lakewood Church, the megachurch run by Joel Osteen, recently uncovered.
Texas plumber who found cash in Lakewood wall 'upset' with Joel Osteen: 'Should have heard something'

The Texas plumber who found cash in a wall in preacher Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church said he’s "upset" that no one from the church has contacted him. "I wanted to hear [Joel Osteen] say, ‘You know, Justin, what you did was right. We understand what you did and what you could have done,’" the man said after attending a service held by Osteen on Sunday, according to Click 2 Houston. The man has only been identified as Justin.
Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
This Texas City Named Best Place to Live in the Entire Country

I was born in Texas. Just typing that phrase fills me with pride. In fact, save for a handful of years our family spent moving from base to base across the world, I lived in my home state up until about 5 years ago. While Louisiana (and the Shreveport - Bossier City area especially) is no slouch in the awesome living department, I still miss the Lone Star State dearly. Apparently, I'm not the only one that thinks Texas is the best - and, I'm not just talking about my fellow Texans.
Why America hates Ilhan Omar

Last week at a news conference, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar held her smartphone and played a voice mail containing a threat on her life. The death threat came from an unknown man after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's Islamophobic remarks. Boebert is not the first politician to try making a...
Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban buys small Texas town

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban buys small Texas town
