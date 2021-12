“Tourist trap” is a phrase that typically has a negative connotation. People often think of it as a site designed to take money from unsuspecting tourists. But a tourist trap doesn’t necessarily have to be bad: plenty are actually worth visiting. One such place in New Orleans that will give you a glimpse into the city’s beauty and history is the famed Jackson Square. The area attracts some of the Big Easy’s most colorful characters, so you never know what you’ll find here! The square itself is not particularly odd, but the people it attracts and some of the events held here certainly are.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO