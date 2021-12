It feels like there's a shade of negativity surrounding the Brooklyn Nets. No Kyrie Irving. James Harden has not been himself. Blake Griffin is out of the rotation. Joe Harris, ankle surgery, is out for the next two months. Kevin Durant is having to do too much. Meanwhile, the Nets have won 13 of their last 16, the latest against the Knicks in a 112-110 thriller Tuesday night.

