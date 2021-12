EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Gardner Minshew delivered in his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles, orchestrating a flawless performance in a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon. Minshew, who finished 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns (133.7 rating), led the Eagles to scores on their first seven offensive possessions against a Jets defense ranked amongst the worst in the NFL.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO