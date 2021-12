Utah: -2.5 (-114) The Utah Utes are on a five-game winning streak, coming off back-to-back wins at home. Utah is 9-3 and ranks 1st in the Pac-12 South. They smoked Oregon 38-7 two weeks ago and will be looking to repeat that same performance. Utah went up 28-0 at halftime and accumulated 386 total yards in the game. Running back, Tavion Thomas ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns as Brant Kuithe caught five passes for 118 yards to lead the offense. The Utes lead the nation in yards per rush with 5.7 and rank 10th in yards per game (221.2). In their loss to Utah, Oregon gave up 208 rush yards, so the Utes should revert to the run game again on Friday.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO