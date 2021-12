Giants vs. Dolphins ‘things I think’: This one was hard to watch. Improvement? Without Daniel Jones, the Giants look like they are going backwards. Barkley looked bouncier than he has, but dropped two easy throws — something I don’t think I have ever seen him do before. Darius Slayton couldn’t haul in a pass that would have been a first down. Engram got all turned around on a deep ball that should have been a touchdown. Glennon kept putting the ball, and his receivers, in harm’s way.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO